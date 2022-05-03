Few showers Wednesday, and a wet weekend start

Warm and a bit humid on Wednesday across central Virginia with afternoon temperatures returning to the 80s. Breezes turn more from the south compared to Tuesday, which will scrub out any lingering low clouds and fog from Tuesday night’s showers.

Another batch of scattered showers develops on Wednesday afternoon, but the core of these is expected to form southeast of Richmond. A dry and pleasant Thursday follows before an unsettled period develops for the weekend.

A slow storm system will meander across Virginia on Friday and Saturday, initially bringing several rounds of showers, then leading to a better chance of a legitimate soaking rain on Saturday. Specific amounts of rain are still uncertain, but an inch or two of rain between those two days seems the most likely outcome right now. Since the first of the year, Richmond is about 1.5 inches of rain below normal, so another soaking rain would still be welcome.

Weather systems that move like these often stick around longer than forecast, but for the moment, we are cautiously optimistic that the rain will be done by daybreak on Sunday. Mother’s Day should bring morning clouds followed by breaks of sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the 60s.

Richmond Climate Check

April in Richmond was a little bit warmer than normal, but not exceptionally such. Last month does fit with the observed long-term warming trend of the last half-century, indicating that April is about 2 degrees warmer on average than it was in 1970.

The end of April also puts us two-thirds of the way through meteorological spring. Combined with March, this is the 16th warmest March-April period on record in Richmond, 2.3 degrees above normal.

The early outlook for mid-May is for temperatures to be above normal. Normal highs for this periods are in the middle 70s. Normal lows are in the middle 50s.