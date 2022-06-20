First day of summer brings an end to the cool spell

The relatively cool weather of the past few days edges away on Tuesday.

A couple of small sprinkles will wander across central Virginia on Tuesday morning, then the afternoon will be sunny and seasonably warm with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will bring the summer feel of last week, as the heat and humidity both surge. A weak disturbance will approach from the north on Wednesday afternoon, spawning scattered showers and isolated strong thunderstorms. Precisely where these storms move through is still an open question, but be on the lookout for them from late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night.

Given the heat and humidity that builds quickly on Wednesday, any storm late Wednesday will have the potential for damaging wind gusts and very intense rainfall.

Thursday through the weekend look generally dry, with temperatures a bit warmer than normal. But a small area of low pressure will be hanging just offshore during that time, and it will begin to take on a slow drift westward to the coastline.

Early indications suggest it moves just far enough north to keep metro Richmond dry from Thursday through the weekend, but a small jog southward would introduce clouds, showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast.

A more vigorous system pushes across Virginia for the first of next week, bringing an especially good chance for numerous showers and thunderstorms on Monday.

Summer arrives

Astronomical summer begins in Richmond at 5:13 a.m. on Tuesday with the occurrence of the summer solstice. It is the day when the sun is above the horizon the longest (14 hours, 45 minutes, 6 seconds in Richmond), but it is not the day of the earliest sunrise or latest sunset.

Because Earth’s orbit around the sun is an ellipse rather than a perfect circle, the speed of Earth around the sun changes during the course of a year, and that plays a role in the precise time of sunrise and sunset. As a result, the earliest sunrises come in the days before the solstice, and the latest sunsets come a few days afterward.

As observed from the ground, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky on the day of the solstice. In Richmond, it reaches 76 degrees above the horizon in the southern sky at midday. By contrast, on the winter solstice on Dec. 21, it reaches only 29 degrees above the horizon.

For comparison, the sun reaches 29 degrees above the horizon at 8:28 a.m. on Tuesday and stays above that height until 5:55 p.m.

In other words, at 8:28 a.m. on Tuesday, the sun is already higher in the sky than at noon on the first day of winter.