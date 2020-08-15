Flash flood warnings continue into the afternoon for Chesterfield County and the Tri-Cities area

11:05 a.m.

Northwestern Chesterfield County is now until a flash flood warning until 2 p.m. The areas between Brandermill, Midlothian and Bon Air have now seen 4 to 9 inches of rain and life-threatening flash flooding.

A new flash flood warning runs until 1:30 p.m. for Chester and the Pocahontas State Park vicinity of Chesterfield County. That area just saw 2 to 3 inches of rain in one hour, and 3 to 5 inches total.

Another flash flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. for Hopewell, much of Prince George County and southwestern Charles City County.

As of 11 a.m., the heaviest rain was falling across those warned areas extending southeastward from Chester to Hopewell, Prince George and Petersburg. Moderate rain continues across the rest of metro Richmond.

As of 10:51 p.m., Hull Street Road is closed due to flooding at Bailey Bridge Road, according to VDOT. Chesterfield police are telling drivers to avoid the area.

10:15 a.m.

A new flash flood warning is in effect until noon for Petersburg, Colonial Heights and nearby sections of eastern Chesterfield County and northern Dinwiddie County.