Flash flooding closes roads and prompts rescue calls in Chesterfield County

10:15 a.m.

A new flash flood warning is in effect until noon for Petersburg, Colonial Heights and nearby sections of eastern Chesterfield County and northern Dinwiddie County.

The heaviest rain in all of central Virginia is now falling between Chester and Petersburg, and moving very slowly to the east across Interstate 95.

Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen so far in the warned area, and another 3 inches could fall in the next couple of hours according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

Expect flooding of creeks, low-lying roads and poorly-drained areas.

The flood warning urges drivers to "turn around, don't drown," and notes that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

At 10:06 a.m., NWS Wakefield relayed a report of numerous areas of swift water across roads in western Chesterfield from a county official.

9:55 a.m.

Numerous roads through Chesterfield County are blocked by high water as last night's heavy rain continues into this morning.