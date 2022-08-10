Flash flooding watch in effect for much of Virginia, including entire Richmond area

The
National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a flood watch for Wednesday afternoon and evening that effects much of Virginia, including all of the Richmond area.
The NWS says thunderstorms with brief and damaging wind gusts will develop and could lead to localized flooding. Rainfall amounts with the heavier storms may reach 2 to 4 inches in an hour or two.
The best chance of storms are from 2 to 10 p.m.
The NWS says watch for localized flash flooding in urban locations, low lying areas and areas prone to flooding. Additionally, the Weather Service warns if you live in a flood prone area make sure you have a way to get flash flood warnings, and never drive through a flooded roadway.
There is also a
heat advisory in effect for the Richmond area until 8 p.m.; the advisory warns of possible heat index values of up to 108 degrees.
How long it's been since the last tornado in each part of the Richmond region
Richmond: Sept. 17, 2018
Richmond last saw tornadoes on Sept. 17, 2018 during a mini-outbreak spawned by the remnants of Hurricane Florence. Five separate tornadoes tracked within the city limits. Most of the damage consisted of snapped trees and power poles.
This funnel cloud appeared west of downtown Richmond.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Amelia County: Oct. 11, 2018
Amelia County's last tornado was spawned by Tropical Storm Michael on Oct. 11, 2018, one of seven tornadoes to hit Virginia that day in addition to flooding rains. The storm downed trees along a three-mile path near Military Road.
JOHN BOYER / TIMES-DISPATCH
Caroline County: June 20, 2015
This radar map shows the hook-shaped storm that caused the last tornado in Caroline County on June 20, 2015. The severe weather was associated with the leftovers of Tropical Storm Bill and resulted in relatively minor damage.
JOHN BOYER / TIMES-DISPATCH
Charles City County: April 19, 2019
Charles City County had not seen a tornado for 26 years until the outbreak of April 2019. It blew the roof off the Ruthville Gun and Rod Club, but there were no injuries. A survey estimated its winds at up to 135 mph, or EF-2.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Chesterfield County: Sept. 17, 2018
A pair of tornadoes ripped across western Chesterfield County on Sept. 17, 2018, triggered by the remnants of Hurricane Florence. Each left a damage path for nearly 8 miles in Chesterfield County. The first blew from Winterpock to Swift Creek Reservoir as an EF-1 with 90 to 100 mph winds. The second tornado had peak wind speeds of 125 mph (EF-2) as it crossed Hull Street Road, where one person was killed in a business and another was injured. The tornado dissipated near Midlothian Turnpike, but the storms went on to spawn several other tornadoes in the Richmond area that afternoon.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
Colonial Heights: April 28, 2008
Colonial Heights last saw a tornado on April 28, 2008, which injured 21 people. The storm damaged Dimmock Square shopping center near Southpark Mall, the same area devastated by a major tornado in 1993.
EVA RUSSO
Dinwiddie County: May 5, 2017
Dinwiddie County was hit by an EF-1 tornado on the morning of May 5, 2017. It caused this damage at Roberts Farm Center on Route 40 near Baskerville Mill Road.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
Goochland County: June 25, 2012
A three-dimensional radar view shows the powerful storm that spawned a tornado in the Hadensville area of Goochland County on June 25, 2012.
JOHN BOYER / TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover County: Sept. 17, 2018
These hay bales scattered across a field in western Hanover County were due to an EF-1 tornado from the remnants of Florence on Sept. 17, 2018. The damage near Rockville was relatively minor compared with other parts of the metro area.
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
Henrico County: Sept. 17, 2018
One tornado from the Florence outbreak on Sept. 17, 2018 began in the Stony Point area of Richmond, then crossed the James River and left a path of damage in Tuckahoe. With EF-1 winds of nearly 95 mph, it downed trees and power lines at Glendale Road near Ridge Road.
BOB BROWN
Hopewell: Aug. 30, 2004
Hopewell last saw a tornado on Aug. 30, 2004 as Tropical Depression Gaston swept into Virginia. It was one of 14 tornadoes that touched down in the region that day, but the wind damage was minor compared to the devastating flooding.
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
King William County: Oct. 24, 2017
This radar map reveals an early-morning tornado in King William County on Oct. 24, 2017. No deaths or injuries occurred. A strong autumn cold front also touched off tornadoes in the mountains of Virginia the prior evening.
JOHN BOYER / TIMES-DISPATCH
Louisa County: April 19, 2019
A tornado in Louisa County on April 19, 2019 left approximately $200,000 in damage to homes east of Mineral, near Lake Anna.
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
New Kent County: Oct. 11, 2018
The rain bands of Tropical Storm Michael contained many areas of rotation and possible tornado activity. New Kent County was hit by an EF-0 tornado on Oct. 11, 2018. This radar map shows overlapping tornado warnings across the county (red and purple boxes), along with the tracks of strong rotation (in yellow).
JOHN BOYER / TIMES-DISPATCH
Nottoway County: Oct. 11, 2018
A tornado spawned by Tropical Storm Michael damaged several homes and businesses in Burkeville on Oct. 11, 2018. But no injuries were reported during Nottoway County's most recent tornado.
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
Petersburg: June 1, 2012
The last tornado in Petersburg happened on June 1, 2012. It swept through the Oakhurst neighborhood, where it toppled this tree and smashed vehicles. That storm injured five people.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Powhatan County: Sept. 17, 2018
Powhatan County's most recent tornado was also amid the Sept. 17, 2018 outbreak from Florence. This one left minor damage across a small area southwest of Moseley.
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
Prince George County: April 19, 2019
The outbreak of April 19, 2019 left a 4-mile path of damage in rural Prince George County east of Disputanta. At least 16 tornadoes tracked across the region that day, many in southeastern Virginia.
JOHN BOYER / TIMES-DISPATCH