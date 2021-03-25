 Skip to main content
Flooding in Charles City County covers roads, closes schools
Flooding in Charles City County covers roads, closes schools

High water and road closures left by Wednesday's heavy rain caused Charles City County Public Schools to close on Thursday.

SOL testing scheduled for Thursday will take place on Friday and continue on Monday according to a statement on the district's website.

Several routes in the county were still affected by standing water as of 8 a.m.; VDOT said drivers can expect delays in the following areas:

• Virginia Route 5 (east) near Courthouse Road.

• Route 602 North near Courthouse Road.

• Route 609 North (Barnetts Road) near W Run Road.

• Route 609 North near Church Lane.

Elsewhere in the region, VDOT also reported high water on roads in Prince George County and James City County.

The Chickahominy River is rising to minor flood levels near Providence Forge. The National Weather Service in Wakefield reported an 8.6-foot stage on Thursday morning, which is high enough for the river to leave its banks near Adkins Road.

A flood warning is in effect for that area until 8:15 a.m. Friday.

More than 2 inches fell across Charles City, New Kent and Prince George counties on Wednesday. Metro Richmond generally saw 0.3 to 0.9-inch totals.

More showers are possible tonight into Friday morning, but likely spotty in nature with much lighter amounts. The next soaking rain could arrive on Sunday.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

