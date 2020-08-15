Flooding threatens homes in Chesterfield with more rain in Sunday forecast

Marisela Navarrete had just arrived home from her 90-minute drive from her job at the Walmart Distribution Center in Gordonsville when her family told her they were evacuating their home in the Shady Creek neighborhood of Chesterfield.

“We were told just in case the dam breaks, our house will actually go with it,” said Navarrete, as she stood outside Meadowbrook High School, the evacuation site for those at risk of floodwaters.

She estimated that the waters of the swollen creek in her backyard had reached within about 6 feet of her home.

“Yeah, it was really scary,” she said. “All that matters is I have my son and my family. Everything else is material,” she said, as her 5-year-old son, Julian, played behind her.

Up to 10 inches of rain descended on Chesterfield County between Friday night and Saturday afternoon, sending runoff across roads and forcing creeks into backyards. More is expected Sunday.

A steady rain drenched all of central Virginia for several hours, but the highest totals and most serious disruptions hit a region south of the James River from Midlothian to Prince George County.