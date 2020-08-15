Flooding threatens homes in Chesterfield with more rain in Sunday forecast

Marisela Navarrete had just arrived home from her 90-minute drive from her job at the Walmart Distribution Center in Gordonsville when her family told her they were evacuating their home in the Shady Creek neighborhood of Chesterfield.
“We were told just in case the dam breaks, our house will actually go with it,” said Navarrete, as she stood outside Meadowbrook High School, the evacuation site for those at risk of floodwaters.
She estimated that the waters of the swollen creek in her backyard had reached within about 6 feet of her home.
“Yeah, it was really scary,” she said. “All that matters is I have my son and my family. Everything else is material,” she said, as her 5-year-old son, Julian, played behind her.
Up to 10 inches of rain descended on Chesterfield County between Friday night and Saturday afternoon, sending runoff across roads and forcing creeks into backyards. More is expected Sunday.
A steady rain drenched all of central Virginia for several hours, but the highest totals and most serious disruptions hit a region south of the James River from Midlothian to Prince George County.
By the early evening, Chesterfield authorities began evacuating homes downstream from Falling Creek Dam between Hopkins Road and Bensley.
The water level of Falling Creek Reservoir exceeded 100 feet by 5:45 p.m., which triggered the stage three advisory and evacuations.
According to Chesterfield Battalion Chief Sal Luciano, more than 150 addresses were in the zone potentially affected by inundation, including some apartment complexes.
Luciano said there were no structural concerns for the dam but the flooding threat was due to release of the excess water from the gates.
Dan Palmer, assistant manager of safety and security for Chesterfield County Public Schools, said turnout at the shelter had been light as of 8 p.m., with only a handful of people.
Battalion Chief Sal Luciano said as of 8:30 p.m., residents were still being notified and he expected more people to arrive at Meadowbrook as the night went on.
With more rain in the forecast through Sunday morning, evacuees were expected to stay the night there, according to Luciano.
Downstream, standing water closed a portion of Chippenham Parkway between Hopkins Road and Interstate 95.
Chesterfield Fire & EMS received nine calls for above-water rescues, and removed vehicle passengers from high water in two locations earlier in the day: Otterdale Road near Old Hundred Road, and Chester Road at Perrymont. Two water rescues were also reported in Colonial Heights according to a report relayed by the National Weather Service in Wakefield.
As of 8 p.m., there were no reported injuries in the region.
During the afternoon, high water blocked all lanes of Powhite Parkway between Forest Hill Avenue and Chippenham Parkway, causing extensive backups. Hull Street Road was also closed at Bailey Bridge Road.
Even after the rain tapered off in the late afternoon, high water blocked numerous secondary routes throughout Powhatan, Amelia, Chesterfield, Prince George and Surry counties according to VDOT. Road flooding reports were more isolated across New Kent, Charles City and James City counties.
Flash flooding also hit Newport News and Pulaski on Saturday, while mudslides blocked roads between Galax and Wytheville.
The James River began rising with the runoff, but a significant flood is not expected. The NWS forecast for Richmond’s Westham gauge as of Saturday evening shows a crest near 10.7 feet from Sunday afternoon into Monday afternoon, shy of the 12-foot minor flood stage.
Minor flooding is expected along the Appomattox River at Mattoax and Matoaca, however.
The Matoaca gauge, upstream from Petersburg, is expected to crest at 12 feet on Monday afternoon. There, minor flooding threshold is 10 feet. Parts of Old Town Petersburg would begin to flood at a moderate flood stage of 13 feet, according to NWS Wakefield.
Elsewhere, minor flooding continues on the Chickahominy River near Providence Forge.
More soaking rain in the overnight forecast extended the flash flood watch into Sunday morning, with gradual clearing from west to east after daybreak as the soggy pattern heads offshore.
The steadier rain may last into Sunday afternoon for Tidewater, with hit-or-miss showers elsewhere. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies could limit Richmond’s temperatures 70s for a second straight day. Though Monday may not be entirely free of a rain chance, it looks to be much drier than recent days, allowing highs to heat back into the 80s. The lull could last into Tuesday, but another stalled front over the Southeast will increase the coverage of rain and storms around Virginia during the second half of this week.
Weather factors
A convergence of factors large and small were responsible for some of the wettest weather in decades across the Richmond area.
The weather pattern on the national scale features a prevailing ridge of high pressure over the mountain west, where it is bringing above-normal heat and wildfire danger, while a trough over the Midwest and East Coast is responsible for day after day of unsettled, stormy conditions.
Tropical Storm Isaias erased a burgeoning drought when it dumped several inches of rain across the eastern tier of Virginia on Aug. 4.
Then, bouts of downpours have formed along a series of weak stationary fronts, fueled by summer heat and higher-than-normal levels of moisture in the air.
As noted in coverage of last week’s floods, multiple studies show that the warmer, wetter weather patterns brought on by climate change are linked to heavier and more frequent downpours across our region. Individual weather patterns determine when and where it rains, but a baseline rise in mean temperature increases the capacity of the air to hold water vapor.
It’s a pattern reminiscent of May and June 2018, the last time that multi-day flash flood threats of this nature set up over central Virginia. The rain pelted like a tropical storm but without the high wind.
The persistent rain on Saturday morning did exhibit a counter-clockwise swirl on radar, indicating that a “mesolow” was the feature responsible for focusing so much rain on Chesterfield County. As the name suggests, it’s a localized area of low pressure, larger than the typical thunderstorm but smaller and more subtle than the lows that drive our day-to-day weather. Slow winds aloft allowed it to linger in place and continue wringing out the saturated atmosphere.
The bull’s-eye of that rainmaking engine: the area between Brandermill, Pocahontas State Park and Midlothian, where radar estimates and gauges show that nearly 10 inches of rain fell from late Friday into Saturday afternoon.
Elsewhere in the metro-area, the totals ranged 1 to 2 inches in Hanover County, 2 to 4 inches across Henrico County and also for the Tri-Cities, 3 to 5 inches across Richmond, and upwards of 4 inches across most of Chesterfield County.
Through Saturday afternoon, Richmond International Airport reported a month-to-date total of 14.24 inches , making it the second-wettest August and fourth-wettest month for that site. Records at RIC date to 1930, and official Richmond-area precipitation records from other sites near downtown extend to 1887.
That one airport gauge may not tell us much about where the flooding rains hit hardest on a given day, but it does provide a long record to give us context of how unusual this pattern is.
Elsewhere across the metro area, monthly totals through Saturday morning (not including what fell after 7 a.m.) ranged 6 to 12 inches in Henrico and Chesterfield County, 7 to 11 inches across Hanover County, 10 to 13 in Richmond.
Richmond’s wettest months
1. July 1945 18.87 inches
2. September 1999 16.6 inches (Hurricane Floyd)
3. August 2004 16.3 inches (Gaston)
4. August 2020 (through Saturday afternoon) 14.24 inches (Isaias)
5. August 1955 14.1 inches (Connie and Diane)
Richmond averages 4.66 inches of rain in August. Even a typical amount of rain in the second half of August could see this month become the wettest one in 75 years. Another brush with a tropical system could make this rival or surpass our wettest month ever. The 8 to 14 day outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center shows better odds for drier than normal conditions over Virginia by Aug. 23 to 29, but such an outlook can be overruled by unlucky placement of pop-up storms or a quick-forming tropical storm.
This month could break rain records in another sense. Saturday was this month’s seventh day with 1 or more inches of rainfall at RIC. Previously, September 1999 and January 1937 had six such days. In the era before RIC airport readings, the month of July 1889 was the only one with seven 1-inch-plus rainfall days.
Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer’s forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.
(804) 649-6815
Twitter: @RTDMPW