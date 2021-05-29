Flowers and crops are feeling this spring's weather extremes in central Va.

This most recent rain could allow some tobacco farmers to finish getting transplants in the ground, more planting of soybean, less stress on corn fields and more grass and hay for grazing cattle.

“The past few years, this time of year has been quite wet,” Reed explained. “So we’ve gone from too wet for the last two or three years absolutely to the other extreme.”

Going forward, the best-case scenario for the tobacco crop would be to keep temperatures below 95 degrees and for about 1 inch of rain to fall every week to 10 days. But even with an ideal summer, Reed estimates that there’s already been a 5% to 10% loss to 2021’s yields.

At Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Henrico County, some relatively cool and consistent temperature patterns in April delivered a long and vibrant display of tulips. Then May was beneficial for the roses.

“The cooler nights allowed the roses to put a lot of energy into that bud development, said President and CEO Brian Trader, who is also a horticulture expert. “It’s just extended the life of that display as well.”

But the dry and hotter streak of late hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially when putting in the new annuals that are set to show off throughout the summer.