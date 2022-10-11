Forecast: First rain since last week coming on Wednesday night

Clouds will gradually increase across central Virginia on Wednesday, leading to a very good chance for rain late Wednesday night and early Thursday. Several rounds of rain are expected between midnight Wednesday night and daybreak Thursday, then a smaller scattering of showers will drift across metro Richmond for the rest of the day.

Ahead of the rain, there will be enough breeze from the south to hold temperatures in the 50s on Wednesday night, so it will not be an especially cold rain, but far from tropical.

Friday and Saturday still look dry with sunshine with a few cloudier periods, then the next disturbance approaches Sunday. The disturbance will not be especially strong, likely spawning a few rounds of light showers between Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon, but it will signal another especially cold couple of days across Virginia next week.

Tuesday and Wednesday next week will likely hold in the 50s during the afternoons, and a cold wind on Tuesday will make it feel colder, even in the sunshine.

More importantly, the air that moves in next week will be very dry, meaning the humidity will be especially low. Because dry air cools more easily than humid air, that means temperatures can drop even more quickly once the sun goes down.

It is still too early to advertise a freeze next week, but there are certainly suggestions that Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be cutting it close. A clear sky and a light wind would allow temperatures to fall the furthest, and early indications are that it may still be a bit breezy during that time. But that would be the time to circle on your calendar for next week and be sure and check back.

It would not be unprecedented. The record low in Richmond on both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings is 28 degrees, each set in the 1970s.

Climate check

On Tuesday, NOAA released its monthly domestic climate report. Keeping with the general theme so far in 2022, last month was much warmer than average nationally, ranking the 5th warmest September on record.

The core of the heat nationally was in the West, with Nevada and Utah having their hottest Septembers on record. Virginia was not too far away from average, as the central and eastern area were warmer, and the southwestern mountains were cooler.

It was also the 10th driest September on record nationally — especially dry throughout the Mississippi River Valley, all the way northward into Minnesota.

Virginia was a bit drier than average last month, but it was far from being the driest September on record. The same geographic split shows up in the data there, with a dry east and a wetter west.