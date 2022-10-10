Forecast: Is this the coolest October in 30 years?

Cool and dry will be the themes for most of the next two weeks, as weather systems will be moving into Virginia generally from the west or northwest. This direction limits the transport of moisture into the state from the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Ocean and keeps temperatures near or below normal.

Over the next week and a half, the chance for significant rain only comes twice.

The first is Wednesday night through Thursday, as a quick moving system brings several rounds of showers, with rainfall amounts expected to be between about a quarter and a half of an inch.

The next chance is Monday night into Tuesday of next week, but like the system approaching later this week, it will lack a deep connection to the Gulf or the Atlantic, so the rain total from that system will probably be even less, about a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

Those looking for one last summer hurrah are likely going to be disappointed over the next couple of weeks, as highs during these next two weeks will generally range from the lower 60s to lower 70s. And after the spells of showers early next week, the two days that follow may hold in the 50s.

Despite a switch to temperatures that are cooler than normal, there are still no obvious signs of a freeze coming. But on the cooler days that follow the showers early next week, there will be a night or two that fall into the 30s. Keep those nights in the back of your mind (Tuesday and Wednesday nights next week) if you are doing some long-term planning.

If the current jet stream pattern holds as expected these next couple of weeks, this may be the first October to finish colder than average across Virginia since 2011.

Moreover, the past six Octobers have all been at least 2 degrees warmer than the full 20th-century overage of 56.2 degrees. Comparing this month to last October may shock the system a bit, as October 2021 was the fifth-warmest October on record in Virginia statewide.

Specifically in Richmond, only one month so far in 2022 has been colder than normal — January. As result, Richmond is still having one of its 20 warmest years on record so far, currently in 13th place.

But in the two-week period from Sept. 26 to Oct. 9, high temperatures in Richmond are tied for the ninth-coldest on record, a reflection of the cold rain and the lingering clouds from the decaying Hurricane Ian.