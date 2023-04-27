Friday will start wet across Virginia, and even though the most consistent rain will end by midday in metro Richmond, several smaller showers and potential thundershowers will move in and out during the afternoon.

This will be the largest soaking rain we have had in a while, between 1-2 inches as a first guess. But as is typical in these large storm systems, there will be pockets of heavier rain mixed within the larger system, so more than two inches are a distinct possibility in a few locations before a much longer break in the rain comes later Friday evening.

Farther westward in the state, in the counties and cities that border the east side of the Blue Ridge Parkway and Skyline Drive, rainfall totals are expected to be higher. The southeast wind bringing the rainfall will be forced up the eastern side of the mountains, leading to higher rain rates and the risk for some small-scale flooding of streams and creeks. Widespread flash flooding is not expected, as the ground has not been especially wet for the past several weeks, but along the stretch from Madison to Franklin Counties, 3-4 inches of rain cannot be ruled out.

Saturday will be the quiet day between the two systems and the better day to be outside. Clouds will break for some sunnier periods, and the threat of rain — while not quite zero — is especially low. Temperatures will return to the middle or upper 70s in the afternoon, but the dance with the warmer and drier weather of Saturday afternoon will be short lived.

The second of the two substantial systems arrives on Sunday, and while more rain is nearly a certainty, the precise arrival time and nature of the rain is still open to some question.

For the moment, daybreak looks dry on Sunday, but waves of showers will begin to arrive an hour or two afterwards, becoming more numerous through the middle afternoon, and not really shutting down for good until evening.

An additional half-inch to inch is the best idea for Sunday until more data come in, but the day will not be especially cold, with temperatures on Sunday afternoon nudging into the low 70s between the raindrops.

Overall, the rain will be of net benefit. According to the Virginia DEQ, groundwater levels east of Richmond have dropped substantially from the Northern Neck to Hampton Roads and across to the Eastern Shore. In a release, DEQ indicates, “very dry soil moisture conditions have been measured across the majority of the northern and eastern portions of the Commonwealth and have ranked in the lowest 5% of historic values across portions of these regions.”

Between the two systems in the next three days, a broad area between 2-3 inches statewide should give most areas good soaking and recharge streams and creeks. With no hot spells expected for at least a couple of weeks, much of that rain will have a chance to soak deeply into the ground.

