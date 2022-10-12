Forecast: Showers on Thursday, a little bit humid in Richmond area

Occasional rainy spells will move through central Virginia on Thursday morning, with a final batch of showers late in the afternoon and evening. Breezes will increase from the south during the afternoon, bumping up the humidity, and leading to a small chance of a gusty thunderstorm or squall with damaging winds as the precipitation comes to a close.

Some showers will be heavier than others on Thursday, but a quarter to a half-inch of rain is expected across metro Richmond through the evening, which would be the wettest day in about a week and a half.

All signs point to dry and seasonable weather Friday and Saturday, but a weak disturbance moves through Sunday, potentially touching off some small, short-lived showers in the afternoon. If you have to make plans for an outdoor activity this weekend, Saturday is a little safer bet. Even so, neither day this weekend will be cold, as the afternoons will return to the 70s.

After a dry and modestly cooler Monday, another brief surge of cold air pushes in for Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Tuesday will have the feel of late November, with a chilly north wind and afternoon temperatures in the 50s.

The bigger concern for Tuesday and perhaps Wednesday nights will be the low temperatures, which will make a run at the freezing mark both nights.

The air itself will be dry enough to cool rapidly into the 30s both of those nights, but precisely how cold it gets will depend on the amount of cloud cover and if there is still a breeze around.

All else being equal, a night will be colder when the sky is clear, as clouds send a small amount of energy back to the ground in the form of infrared radiation. This is also one of the reasons frost rarely forms on cloudy nights, in spite of the temperature.

Similarly, a consistent breeze keeps the air well mixed. Think of a pot of stew that sits on an old stovetop. There will be warm spots and cold spots in the stew until stirring it brings it to a more uniform temperature.

The same general process applies to the atmosphere. Objects on the ground cool off at different rates once the sun goes down. As a result, the air within a foot of the ground can get especially cold.

This is also the reason that frost forms when the temperature is still a few degrees above freezing on our thermometers. For most thermometers sending data that shows up on your phone, the temperature is taken a few feet above the ground.

So on a breezy night, some of the slightly warmer air just a few yards above the ground also mixes downwards, preventing the objects on the surface from cooling as quickly or efficiently, reducing the chance of frost formation.