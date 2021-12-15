Forecast: Some similarities between last weekend and this weekend

Our weather in Richmond has been mercifully quiet this week. A truly phenomenal storm raced from the Front Range of the Rockies to the Upper Midwest on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds, both straight-line and tornadic, to the Plains on Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

Brad Panovich, a veteran meteorologist in Charlotte put it this way:

The amount of warm air that pushed into Iowa and nearby states is truly phenomenal. Des Moines reached the middle 70s on Wednesday.

The normal high there is 36. The old record high was 59.

Although a more thorough analysis is required, it is fair to say the warming climate played a role in getting warm air that far north and smashing a record high temperature by more than 10 degrees in Iowa’s state capital.

That storm will not affect Virginia. It will continue into the Great Lakes and into Canada.