Forecast: Warm Wednesday with some showers in Richmond area

The series of warm days continues Wednesday, in spite of a couple hours of showers pushing through in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be the seventh consecutive day with a high temperature at least 10 degrees above normal, which is in stark contrast to the cold spell Richmond had right around Christmas, when there were three consecutive days that were more than 10 degrees below normal.

Normal high this time of year is in the upper 40s. Normal low is in the upper 20s.

Even through early next week, there are no signs of bitter cold returning. In general, temperatures will be near or above normal through the end of next week.

2022 Richmond temperature review

With the daily weather data now finalized for Richmond, a full look back at 2022 shows the year was tied for the 12th warmest on record.

With an average temperature of 60.1 degrees, 2022 marked the sixth consecutive year when the average annual temperature was at least 60 degrees. No other period in Richmond’s weather records comes close. The longest previous stretch was a three-year period from 2010 to 2012.

Richmond annual extremes:

Coldest: 1940 (55.0 degrees)

Warmest: 2012 (61.2 degrees)

It has been nearly two decades since Richmond had a year that was cooler than average. Over the last 100 years, the average annual temperature in Richmond is 58.4 degrees. The last year that was below that average was 2003 (57.7).

Three months were colder than normal in 2002 (January, October, and December), but all were less than three degrees below normal. The remaining months of the year were above normal, with three months (February, March, November) at least three degrees above normal.

Sun starting to make a comeback(tncms-asset)9abae578-8b9a-11ed-b98f-00163ec2aa77[1](/tncms-asset)

Sunset times are starting to creep later into the afternoon. Richmond has passed the date of its earliest sunsets; they will be coming about one minute later each day for the rest of the month.

The sun now sets about 10 minutes later than it did just before the December solstice (4:51 p.m.), and by the end of the month, sunset will be 5:32 p.m.

Counterintuitively, the sun is closer to Earth now than during the summer. Our orbit around the sun is an ellipse, so our distance from the sun changes during the year. Perihelion, or the moment when Earth is closest to the sun, is Wednesday at 11:17 a.m. in Richmond.

In July, were are about 3 million miles farther away from the sun, but because Earth is titled away from the sun in the northern hemisphere in winter, Virginia is colder this time of year, despite being closer to the sun.

Earth’s average distance to the sun is 93 million miles, so the overall change is not large enough to make a significant change to the temperature of the planet. But knowing we are closer now than in July might help brighten your mood on some of the sunny and cold days of January.