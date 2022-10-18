Freeze possible again Wednesday night

Wednesday begins cold across Virginia. Much of the state will wake to their first frost of the season, and the traditionally colder spots in the rural counties west of Richmond will have their first freeze.

Aside from some gustier breezes, compared to Tuesday, Wednesday is a similar day with sunshine, scattered clouds and an afternoon in the 50s.

Wednesday night will be a few degrees colder than Tuesday night. Ironically, the air several thousand feet up will begin to warm late Wednesday night as the winds at that height in the atmosphere turn more from the west.

After sunset Wednesday, the air closer to the ground will cool as it usually does and the breezes at ground level will begin to fade away. But the warming winds aloft will create an atmospheric inversion.

We normally think that air gets colder as you travel upward in the sky. After all, that’s why there is more snow in the mountains in the winter. But sometimes, especially during winter, the dry ground cools very quickly while warmer air moves in a few thousand feet overhead. The result is a temperature inversion, meaning the temperature is inverted from how we normally think of it. In this case, the temperature is rising as you travel upward in the atmosphere.

At daybreak Thursday, our air temperatures will be in the lower 30s, but just a few hundred feet up, the temperature will be in the 40s. While that does not sound like much, this inversion also provides a stabilizing influence on the atmosphere, meaning the air does not move a lot in the vertical direction. Much like oil and water in a glass measuring cup, the cooler air below and the warm air above don’t mix.

Once the sun comes up, the inversion dissipates as the ground warms, air rises, and the vertical mixing of air gets started once again.

Later in winter, recognizing these inversions is critically important, especially when the time comes to forecast precipitation. A small layer of air that is above freezing, just a few hundred yards above the ground, can turn a snow storm into an ice storm. And as the thick cloud cover of a storm settles in, there is not a lot of direct sunlight to heat the ground and dissipate an inversion.

But there is no precipitation of any kind in the forecast the rest of the week.