Freeze possible again Wednesday night

Wednesday begins cold across Virginia. Much of the state will wake to their first frost of the season, and the traditionally colder spots in the rural counties west of Richmond will have their first freeze.
Aside from some gustier breezes, compared to Tuesday, Wednesday is a similar day with sunshine, scattered clouds and an afternoon in the 50s.
Wednesday night will be a few degrees colder than Tuesday night. Ironically, the air several thousand feet up will begin to warm late Wednesday night as the winds at that height in the atmosphere turn more from the west.
After sunset Wednesday, the air closer to the ground will cool as it usually does and the breezes at ground level will begin to fade away. But the warming winds aloft will create an atmospheric inversion.
We normally think that air gets colder as you travel upward in the sky. After all, that’s why there is more snow in the mountains in the winter. But sometimes, especially during winter, the dry ground cools very quickly while warmer air moves in a few thousand feet overhead. The result is a temperature inversion, meaning the temperature is inverted from how we normally think of it. In this case, the temperature is rising as you travel upward in the atmosphere.
At daybreak Thursday, our air temperatures will be in the lower 30s, but just a few hundred feet up, the temperature will be in the 40s. While that does not sound like much, this inversion also provides a stabilizing influence on the atmosphere, meaning the air does not move a lot in the vertical direction. Much like oil and water in a glass measuring cup, the cooler air below and the warm air above don’t mix.
Once the sun comes up, the inversion dissipates as the ground warms, air rises, and the vertical mixing of air gets started once again.
Later in winter, recognizing these inversions is critically important, especially when the time comes to forecast precipitation. A small layer of air that is above freezing, just a few hundred yards above the ground, can turn a snow storm into an ice storm. And as the thick cloud cover of a storm settles in, there is not a lot of direct sunlight to heat the ground and dissipate an inversion.
But there is no precipitation of any kind in the forecast the rest of the week.
Overall, the weekend still looks dry and warmer across central Virginia. The one forecast problem comes Sunday, as a small system is expected to develop along the North Carolina coast and move northward toward New Jersey. Right now, metro Richmond appears to be too far west to get any rain from the system, but keep that in the back of your mind, especially if you are heading toward the Chesapeake Bay or the Hampton Roads this weekend.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
Both days will bring a mix of sun and clouds, but any precipitation will be confined to the western slopes of the Appalachians, largely holding in higher terrain of West Virginia, bringing some of the ski resorts their first flakes of the season.