 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday Weatherline
0 comments

Friday Weatherline

{{featured_button_text}}

New storms could follow Paulette, Rene

Two tropical storms in the Atlantic aren’t aimed at Virginia. Paulette may hit Bermuda as a hurricane next week while it steers clear of North America. Rene will stay over open seas for now. New storms could soon form in the Gulf of Mexico and west of Africa.

0 comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News