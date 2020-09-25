 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday Weatherline
0 comments

Friday Weatherline

{{featured_button_text}}

The region’s ‘equilux’ occurs today

At Richmond’s latitude, the day with equal lengths of sun and night actually lags the equinox by a few days. Today is that “equilux.” Our next pre-7 a.m. sunrise will be when clocks fall back on Nov. 1. The next sunset after 7 p.m. is set for March 14, 2021.

0 comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News