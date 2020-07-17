Friday Weatherline

Swath of region in danger of drought
Abnormally dry conditions — a potential drought precursor — are present in the region from Louisa County to Winchester, per the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map. Next week’s storm chances could slow its advance, but might not make up for the recent lack of rain.
