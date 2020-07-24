Friday Weatherline

15 years ago, pace of storms set records
The hyperactive 2005 hurricane season set the records for earliest formation dates of storms beginning with the letters G through K in the Atlantic Ocean (then the letters following M, too). Gert formed on July 24, 2005, and Katrina one month later on Aug. 24.
