Friday Weatherline
Friday Weatherline

Tropical depressions create uncertainty

Thursday evening saw two tropical depressions on the verge of becoming storms. Both will aim at the southern U.S. next week, but uncertainty is still higher than usual. For now, one will bring rain to Honduras today, while the other grazes Puerto Rico tonight.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

