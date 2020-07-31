Friday Weatherline

July could be Richmond’s driest since ’10
July has been big on heat, but not rain. Moderate drought persists from Louisa and Fredericksburg to Front Royal, this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor map shows. While Richmond isn’t in that zone, this will be the city’s driest July since 2010 if Friday’s storms miss.
