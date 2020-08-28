 Skip to main content
Friday Weatherline
Laura’s remnants could be a first for Va.

Many ex-hurricanes have directly crossed Virginia as a depression or defined remnant low. But there’s no record of one doing so after coming ashore as far west of us as Laura did. In 1985, Danny’s low reached us after a Category 1 landfall east of Cameron, La.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

