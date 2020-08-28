Friday Weatherline

Laura’s remnants could be a first for Va.
Many ex-hurricanes have directly crossed Virginia as a depression or defined remnant low. But there’s no record of one doing so after coming ashore as far west of us as Laura did. In 1985, Danny’s low reached us after a Category 1 landfall east of Cameron, La.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
