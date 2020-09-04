 Skip to main content
Friday Weatherline
Today is the last day of muggy conditions — for now. A cold front will sweep away these dew points in the 70s in favor of comfortable, seasonable 50s and 60s dew points over the weekend. We’ll likely turn humid and rainy again in the second half of next week.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

