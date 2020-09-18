 Skip to main content
Friday Weatherline
Flooding expected over weekend

Significant high tide flooding — possibly the highest since 2015 — is expected over the weekend in parts of the Chesapeake Bay and lower James River. Sally’s remnants will be long gone, but a strong high in its wake will funnel robust wind and waves onshore.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

