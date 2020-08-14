You are the owner of this article.
Friday Weatherline
Josephine becomes earliest ‘J’ storm

Tropical Storm Josephine formed 700 miles east of Barbados on Thursday. It’s the Atlantic’s record-earliest “J” storm, by nine days. Josephine is expected to weaken as it veers north of Puerto Rico early next week, and doesn’t look like a threat to any land.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

