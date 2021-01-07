Friday's snow chance looks highest for Southside Va.; Richmond will be near the wintry cutoff.

Metro Richmond will find itself near the edge of a snowy system on Friday or Friday night.

Even if it misses us, it should be a close call. Snowy scenes and slick roads might appear not too far to the south and southwest of Chesterfield County.

And even if snow does show up around Richmond, it probably wouldn't feel like the classic storm. Instead, on-and-off showers will struggle against dry air, with bursts of flakes (or even sleet) switching to rain at times during the relative warmth of the day and not much to show for it on the ground.

Potentially, some flakes could appear just after daybreak at the earliest, though it probably wouldn't be steady or accumulating to start. Chances for rain or snow mix may improve toward the late afternoon and evening hours. At the very latest, flakes are possible until the early hours of Saturday morning. Otherwise, it will be dry and cloudy with colder temperatures hovering in the mid-to-upper 30s.