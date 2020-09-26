From the weather archives: Smoke dimmed and discolored the sun over Va. for a week in 1950

After a major flareup vaulted its smoke high in the troposphere on Sept. 22, the wind patterns carried the thickest plume eastward toward Hudson Bay, then abruptly southward over the Great Lakes. It essentially funneled between a large upper low spinning counter-clockwise over Quebec and a ridge over the central U.S. It came on the heels of a cold snap that brought early frosts and freezes as far south as Virginia.

What should have been a sunny week here thanks to high pressure was instead sapped of its brightness. The pall blocked enough sunlight to limit Richmond’s highs to the 50s and 60s, much cooler than it otherwise would have been.

The thickness and altitude of the smoke layer varied both by location and by day, which likely accounts for the range of effects described by witnesses. Even during the initial “blackout” of Sept. 24, it hovered 9,000 to 25,000 feet high according to pilots flying through it. Harmful air and odors never reached the ground.

The strange light effects happened due to things taking place on the molecular level, high above. Light from the sun contains a mix of all colors, with blue having the shortest wavelengths and red the longest. Lots of tiny particles in the air, like soot, can selectively scatter some wavelengths more than others. In this case, green hues were effectively squelched.