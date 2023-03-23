Sean Sublette Meteorologist Follow Sean Sublette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

March is known for big swings in the weather. It will deliver as advertised on Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures on Thursday across most of Virginia exceeded the 80-degree mark, the warmest so far this month. And for some locations, that will be the case again on Friday.

But not for everyone. After all, it is still March.

As the warm air came surging northward in Virginia on Thursday afternoon, the core of some colder air began to move quietly eastward from the Great Lakes to New England. Ordinarily, that is not a problem.

But on Friday, that cold air will begin to seep down the eastern side of the Appalachians into Virginia.

Usually, cold air comes into Virginia from the west where it first crosses the mountains. Its initial bite is eased as it races down the eastern side of the Blue Ridge, across the Piedmont, and on the way to the coast. In general, the air warms as it descends the mountains, about 5.5 degrees for every 1,000 feet it descends, which is another reason why Roanoke and Harrisonburg tend to be cooler than Richmond and Fredericksburg in the winter.

But this time, the cold air arrives from the northeast, rather than the west. The biggest forecast challenge in Virginia for Friday and the weekend is just how far south that cold air slides before it runs out of gas.

This cold air is especially shallow, like molasses oozing across a kitchen counter, leaving the air a few thousand feet above the ground warmer than it is at ground level, backwards from what we intuitively think about how the temperature changes with increasing altitude.

And it can get stuck that way for a while. When warm air is above cold air, it is intrinsically stable. Like oil and water, warm air over top of cold air is not going to naturally mix without something giving it a push.

That push is expected to follow on Saturday afternoon.

As a result, the most accurate thing we can say about temperatures on Friday across Virginia is that they will differ dramatically over a short distance.

On Friday morning, it will feel like a warm spring day is ahead, but as the morning works into the afternoon, the colder air will move southeastward, meaning the warmest part of the day will be in the late morning or just after midday. When the wind shifts, coming from the northeast, the temperature will begin to drop.

That drop will be more dramatic north of Richmond. Areas near Fredericksburg may fall into the low 50s by mid-afternoon.

While we expect rain in Northern Virginia on Friday, central Virginia just gets an increase in clouds, and those clouds get lower to the ground after dark with areas of fog, mist and drizzle developing on Friday night.

But on Saturday, a larger storm travels south to north, just west of the Appalachians. The clockwise wind around it should be enough to drive south wind back into Virginia to break up the low clouds and give us some sunshine for Saturday afternoon. The result would be an afternoon similar to Thursday, with gusty winds and temperatures soaring into the upper 70s.

But history has taught meteorologists that the cold air can be especially stubborn this time of year. Roanoke and Blacksburg will clear before Lynchburg and Richmond on Saturday.

Regardless, there will also be one batch of showers that moves eastward across Virginia on Saturday afternoon and, once that moves away by evening, the more classic west wind returns, and it will scour out any lingering clouds, drizzle or fog that survived the day.

Then a more predictable weather pattern returns, leaving us with a Sunday that is mostly sunny with an afternoon temperature in the 70s.

And that will probably be the nicer day to be outside this weekend.

