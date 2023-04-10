With quiet short-term weather, we examine a more lighthearted study released last week that merges baseball with the changing climate.

The study examined how the warming climate is impacting the frequency of home runs in Major League Baseball. Roughly speaking, a 2-degree Fahrenheit increase in high temperatures is yielding a 2 percent increase in home runs.

Led by Christopher Callahan, the Dartmouth University study considered many other weather possibilities for a recent increase, including precipitation, humidity and wind speed.

The physics are simple: Warmer air means reduced air density and reduced air resistance, which translates into more home runs. We've known this for a while in principle, but we showed that this pattern is evident across 100,000 baseball games over 60 years. pic.twitter.com/X5wcoNV8JV — Christopher Callahan (@cwcallahan45) April 7, 2023

Researchers also accessed data from high speed cameras that have been tracking fly balls since 2015, allowing them to control for the individual skill of each pitcher and batter.

Like any particle moving through the air, a baseball is impacted by temperature, air pressure and humidity. And while the difference is subtle, it is detectable.

As a fly ball travels through the air, it meets air resistance based on the density of the air. Cold and dry air is more dense, while warm and humid air is less dense. Additionally, higher elevations, like Denver, have air that is less dense to begin with simply because of their height above sea level.

At sea level on a dry day with low humidity and a temperature of 45 degrees, the air weighs about 2.1 pounds for each cubic yard. But on a moderately humid 90-degree day in Denver, the air only weighs 1.6 pounds per cubic yard.

The decade of the 2010s has been well documented as the warmest decade on record, and the scientists’ calculations suggest about 60 extra home runs per year can be attributed to the planetary warming signal. They ran the calculations in several different ways to account for the additional variables, getting results between 20 and 96 extra home runs each year for an average near 60.

Since the last MLB expansion in 1998, there has been an average of about 5,000 home runs each year (excluding 2020), so the ball is not going to start jumping out of the park everywhere like it does in Denver. But as warming continues in the coming decades, the number of home runs is very likely to increase.

How much warming occurs in the coming decades depends on the level of greenhouse gases that humans continue to emit into the atmosphere. Using best and worst case scenarios, the scientists determined an increase between 130 and 467 home runs each year by 2100, effectively increasing somewhere between one-half and one percent.

Warm first quarter

Not surprisingly, the first three months of 2023 have been the warmest on record so far in Virginia. After the dramatic warmth of February, March may have felt cool by comparison, but statewide, it was still warmer than average.

Most states east of the Mississippi River have had one of their five warmest first quarters on record, with Florida, Georgia and both Carolinas joining Virginia atop their respective lists.

For the first three months, the average temperature in Virginia was 6.8 degrees above the average for the entire 20th century, and of the five warmest first quarters of a year, four have come since 2012.

Weekend preview

Quiet weather continues for a few days, with increasingly warm days and mild nights as the week goes on. A broad cell of high pressure over the central Appalachians will meander offshore, allowing warmer air to work into Virginia over the next few days.

Once that cell moves far enough into the Atlantic, a weak system approaches from the southwest to bring isolated showers on Friday and early Saturday. A second and somewhat stronger system approaches late Sunday, and it is more likely to bring a few bands of showers or thunderstorms. Neither system is expected to make a huge impact over the weekend, but after a string of days in the upper 70s from Wednesday through Sunday, the second system will usher in some slightly cooler air for the first part of next week.

Even so, that air will not be significantly cooler than normal — this time of year, normal highs are around 70; normal lows are in the middle 40s.