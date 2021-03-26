Good news: a weekend that finally feels like spring. Bad news: we're watching a chance for severe storms in Va.

Richmond is about to see its nicest weekend weather since November. But Sunday also has the potential to bring some of the nastiest storms in many months.
There should be ample time to enjoy warm, dry weather on Saturday and maybe some favorable windows on Sunday. But be ready to head inside when storms approach, and have a way to stay in touch with any watches or warnings that may be issued by the National Weather Service.
Unlike the last stormy system on March 18, Sunday's severe chance looks to be more widespread across Virginia. In that last event, a warm front only made partial progress into the region and limited severe storms – and one tornado – to the southeastern and southwestern corners.
This time, warm and humid air will flow northward in abundance by Sunday morning.
After a mostly sunny and mostly dry Saturday with comfortable mid 70s in the Richmond area (and much lower winds), more rain and storms could return late Saturday into Sunday morning as a warm front moves through.
Things could turn more unsettled later that day when a cold front sweeping in from the northwest triggers a line of storms.
Depending on how quickly that first wave moves through, there may be a lull in the rain chance by late morning, midday or early afternoon hours of Sunday.
Just don't get too complacent.
There's a higher chance of rain and very good chance of thunder in metro Richmond toward the afternoon or evening.
It remains to be seen how widespread or isolated any severe weather would be. But the potential for damaging winds could appear anywhere in the commonwealth, perhaps in a swath that includes metro Richmond. A few of the stronger storms could also pose a hail or tornado threat, but that can't be pinpointed this far out.
We'll keep an eye on the Piedmont and Tidewater regions, where the arrival of the storms could coincide with the peak heat of the late afternoon. Near 80-degree temperatures, muggy dew points in the 60s and strong winds aloft might fuel some stronger activity. Based on the speed and direction of those winds, the storms may shape into a continuous line that marches west-to-east through the region. But some isolated, stronger supercells couldn't be ruled out given the ingredients.
By late evening, the storm chance should be clearing offshore as the cold front blows past.
Flooding is less of a concern because the system won't stall and any heavier rain rates probably wouldn't go on for more than a few hours in any given spot.
Sunday's severe weather chance could also extend northeast toward the Delmarva peninsula and south throughout the Carolinas and southern Appalachians.
In the wake of the front, Monday will go back to feeling like typical March weather with morning 40s and afternoon 60s.
Look for more updates this weekend on richmond.com.
Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.