Good news: a weekend that finally feels like spring. Bad news: we're watching a chance for severe storms in Va.

Just don't get too complacent.

There's a higher chance of rain and very good chance of thunder in metro Richmond toward the afternoon or evening.

It remains to be seen how widespread or isolated any severe weather would be. But the potential for damaging winds could appear anywhere in the commonwealth, perhaps in a swath that includes metro Richmond. A few of the stronger storms could also pose a hail or tornado threat, but that can't be pinpointed this far out.

We'll keep an eye on the Piedmont and Tidewater regions, where the arrival of the storms could coincide with the peak heat of the late afternoon. Near 80-degree temperatures, muggy dew points in the 60s and strong winds aloft might fuel some stronger activity. Based on the speed and direction of those winds, the storms may shape into a continuous line that marches west-to-east through the region. But some isolated, stronger supercells couldn't be ruled out given the ingredients.

By late evening, the storm chance should be clearing offshore as the cold front blows past.

Flooding is less of a concern because the system won't stall and any heavier rain rates probably wouldn't go on for more than a few hours in any given spot.