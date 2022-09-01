Good weekend weather from Richmond to the beaches

Overall, the weather this coming Labor Day weekend will be good for central Virginia to the North Carolina beaches.

Friday brings sun and fair weather clouds with afternoon temperatures in the 80s. The humidity holds at a moderate level, but a small increase will be noticeable compared to Thursday.

Friday evening also looks good for football, from Richmond to Norfolk. Kickoff temperatures for the high school games across central Virginia will be around 80 degrees, with a gradual drop through the 70s during the games.

For those in Norfolk to see the Hokies take on the Monarchs, conditions will be similar. Afternoon temperatures in Norfolk will be well into the 80s, with temperatures falling slowly through the 70s after the 7 p.m. kickoff. There will be more of an east breeze in Norfolk for the afternoon and early evening, so be sure you have something to secure your afternoon tailgate at ODU. That onshore east breeze from the Atlantic will also send the humidity a bit higher than in Richmond on Friday evening.

Saturday has a similar feel as Friday in metro Richmond, but the humidity will be more noticeable beneath a mix of clouds and sunshine. For kickoff in Charlottesville between the Spiders and the Cavaliers, be sure to hydrate, as the sun can still be deceptively strong this time of the year. Afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s and moderately high humidity can stress the body when sitting in the early afternoon direct sun. Any breeze will be very light and out of the southeast, which will probably not offer much relief to spectators or the players. Sports drinks will be flowing in Charlottesville on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday is a classic late summer day across Richmond. Humidity will be moderately high, but not stifling, and there will be a good mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon temperatures will be on the borderline between warm and hot, in the upper 80s. But the chance of rain is minimal.

The dry weather pattern will begin to slowly give way for Labor Day and early next week. Monday through Wednesday all bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms, but the best chance appears to be on Tuesday. Additional clouds will keep the afternoons in the lower to middle 80s, with an additional uptick in the humidity.

At the beaches from Corolla to Myrtle Beach, there are no large systems in the way of a nice weekend. The two tropical systems currently spinning in the Atlantic are much too far away to impact the coastline.