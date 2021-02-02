Groundhog Day a fitting time to think about repetitive weather in Richmond

Sunday, Jan. 31: low of 30 degrees in Richmond, high of 33.
Monday, Feb. 1: low of 30, high of 33.
Tuesday morning: “I Got You Babe” came to mind as readings hovered in the mid 30s and snowflakes hurtled aimlessly out the window.
Yes, something just feels off about being stuck in the 30s for 72-plus hours here in the middle of Virginia. And not just because our winters haven’t been very wintry lately.
It’s unusual to see a miniscule 3-degree temperature span for an entire day (also called the diurnal range in meteorology). That requires humid air and overcast skies to mitigate the morning’s chill and dampen any afternoon warmth. We’ve had even smaller 1-degree high-low ranges before, but not since 2017.
Furthermore, that precise degree of temperature déjà vu we saw on Sunday and Monday is less common than you might think.
Perfectly repetitive temperatures on back-to-back days might happen about twice per year. But that stagnant weather is more likely to show up in the May-October warm season, when pattern shifts are subtler and slower.
Oh, to be hot and humid again with a 30% chance of an afternoon storm.
It’s tougher to pull this stability off amid winter’s changeable conditions, when one degree can make or break a precipitation forecast.
In this case, a nearly-stationary nor’easter off New Jersey translated to prolonged cloudy, damp and cool here. Ultimately, the storm was whipped from coast-to-coast by a big dip in the upper-level winds, which happened to stall for a day upon reaching the Atlantic.
With those highs at 33 degrees in recent days, the unbroken streak of above-freezing highs dating to 2019 narrowly survived to become the longest such run in our weather history. Tuesday was day 733 when at least one hour managed to rally above 32 degrees.
That record spell without a freezing day could finally halt next week if an even colder Arctic air mass comes for a visit. It will probably depend on whether we see more snow, too.
But before that next blast of winter arrives, we’ll moderate as this week goes on.
Tuesday’s glimpses of sunshine and stronger winds allowed for a slight rebound to the upper 30s. The 40s should return on Wednesday, and 50s will attempt a glorious comeback on Friday. But as the clouds leave, we’ll also get some colder nights in the 20s.
Alas, no 33-degree hat trick here.
So what are the odds of going three days in a row with exactly the same temperatures?
Extremely low.
In 45,323 days of official local weather records, we only see three instances.
The summer of 1974 was apparently a special time for steadfast temperatures. The last four days of that July were confined to a 66-89 degree spread, day in and day out. Nearly a month later, three days bounced neatly from 68 to 86.
Then there was Sept. 11-13, 1999. A very pleasant-sounding streak of 56s and 80s probably failed to get much attention as it fell in the short gap between hurricanes Dennis and Floyd.
This is why a “persistence forecast,” assuming that today’s weather will carry over to tomorrow, is often doomed to fail – at least in our part of the world.
Even when it feels like big things aren’t changing, the tiny details often are. A little extra humidity here, a wind shift there, or a few more hours of cloudiness will matter in a game of degrees.
It’s a fairly deep dive into trivia, but it’s something else to talk about besides snow.
Whether you lean on the guidance of the groundhog or the global computer models, I have a feeling we’ll get tired of talking about snow chances in February.
