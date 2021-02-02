Groundhog Day a fitting time to think about repetitive weather in Richmond

In this case, a nearly-stationary nor’easter off New Jersey translated to prolonged cloudy, damp and cool here. Ultimately, the storm was whipped from coast-to-coast by a big dip in the upper-level winds, which happened to stall for a day upon reaching the Atlantic.

With those highs at 33 degrees in recent days, the unbroken streak of above-freezing highs dating to 2019 narrowly survived to become the longest such run in our weather history. Tuesday was day 733 when at least one hour managed to rally above 32 degrees.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That record spell without a freezing day could finally halt next week if an even colder Arctic air mass comes for a visit. It will probably depend on whether we see more snow, too.

But before that next blast of winter arrives, we’ll moderate as this week goes on.

Tuesday’s glimpses of sunshine and stronger winds allowed for a slight rebound to the upper 30s. The 40s should return on Wednesday, and 50s will attempt a glorious comeback on Friday. But as the clouds leave, we’ll also get some colder nights in the 20s.

Alas, no 33-degree hat trick here.

So what are the odds of going three days in a row with exactly the same temperatures?

Extremely low.