Gusty winds caused 110,000 Virginians to lose power Friday; parts of state could see -20 degree wind chills

Tens of thousands of households lost power in Virginia on Friday as gusty and chilling winds pushed their way across the state.

According to the National Weather Service at Wakefield, the Richmond area saw wind gusts of between 45 and 55 mph. Gusts as high as 60 mph were measured in Virginia Beach and along the Eastern Shore.

Peak wind gusts this morning were generally 45-55 mph with a few gusts right at the coast near 60 mph. Wind gusts will continue to be 35-50 mph through this afternoon with a wind advisory continuing. pic.twitter.com/Ox4me1SjIg — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) December 23, 2022

According to the website PowerOutage.us, more than 110,000 utility customers throughout the state were without power as of 5 p.m.; nationwide, about 1.4 million had lost power.

Dominion Energy reported on its online outage map a peak of roughly 35,000 customers in the Richmond and Tri-Cities area without power around midday.

Power outages caused traffic chaos for holiday shoppers in Short Pump. At 1:30 p.m., Henrico Emergency Management & Workplace Safety tweeted that stoplights were out along Broad Street from Tom Leonard Drive heading west.

⚠️ALERT⚠️ Street lights are out on Broad Street (Short Pump Area) starting from Tom Leonard Drive and continuing west.



Please use caution and treat these intersections as a 4-way stop. @NBC12 @CBS6 @8NEWS — Henrico Emergency Management & Workplace Safety (@HenricoEMWS) December 23, 2022

“I knew something was up when traffic got real slow all of the sudden,” said Roberto Amaya of Chesterfield County.

Amaya was walking out of Target on West Broad Street with a cart full of food and holiday wrappings when he noticed the cars starting to slow down along the usually busy road.

According to dispatchers from the Henrico County Division of Police, officers responded to the area to direct traffic until the power could be restored. By 3:30 p.m., the situation had been resolved.

Earlier in the day, authorities in Henrico responded to downed trees and power lines that were blocking all lanes of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

The National Weather Service forecast called for strong winds and dropping temperatures this holiday weekend as an arctic front pushes through Virginia and other parts of the country.

Temperatures in the Richmond area were expected to approach single digits, with wind chills dropping below zero degrees Fahrenheit.

A wind chill advisory is in effect across the commonwealth until 9 a.m. Saturday. Parts of Southwest Virginia could see wind chills of minus 20.

Prolonged exposure to these harsh conditions can cause frostbite and may lead to hypothermia if people aren’t properly prepared.

“It’s never been this cold in Virginia,” said Patricia Hassan of Alexandria. Hassan was shopping for Christmas presents at Short Pump Town Center as winds whipped through the outdoor mall.

“My family and I come to visit Richmond every year for the holidays,” she said. “I just hope it doesn’t snow.”

The Virginia Department of Transportation said low temperatures and wet roads Friday evening could result in flash freezing. This may cause “slick hazardous road conditions. Icy conditions may occur first on bridges, overpasses, ramps, elevated surfaces and in shaded areas.”

Saturday morning temperatures will be approaching the record of 6 degrees, according to Richmond Times-Dispatch chief meteorologist Sean Sublette. While not as strong as Friday, 10 to 20 mph winds will prevent wind chills from getting out of the teens.

“Today will probably be the last day I leave the house,” said Bradley Larson of Williamsburg. “It’s way too cold out here. My family’s going to get tired of me by Monday.”