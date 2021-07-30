Has it been a wet or dry July in your backyard? The difference comes down to ZIP code.

Hit or miss. Flood or drought. When it rains, it pours.

The cliché contradictions of summer rainfall have been on full display in Virginia lately.

Richmond's official airport gauge would suggest it's been a wet July, but the picture gets more interesting and uneven as we zoom out across the region.

Nobody in the metro area had a dry month outright, thanks in large part to Tropical Storm Elsa on July 8.

But since then, rainfall results have varied greatly from neighborhood to neighborhood.

Hanover wound up with stressed gardens, Petersburg saw swamped roads. Richmond has been somewhere in the middle, with dry weeks punctuated by downpours. This time of year, all it takes is one storm cell passing over – or not – to change the theme.

Over the past two weeks, the region between Ashland, Short Pump and Glen Allen has been skipped by most of the storms. Rain gauge reports show a scant 0.1-inch or less for some neighborhoods since mid-July.

It's not officially a drought, but abnormally dry hydrologic conditions are knocking on the doorstep if this keeps up.