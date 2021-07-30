 Skip to main content
Has it been a wet or dry July in your backyard? The difference comes down to ZIP code.
BOYER: An updated ranking of Virginia’s warmest weather

Hit or miss. Flood or drought. When it rains, it pours.

The cliché contradictions of summer rainfall have been on full display in Virginia lately.

Richmond's official airport gauge would suggest it's been a wet July, but the picture gets more interesting and uneven as we zoom out across the region.

Nobody in the metro area had a dry month outright, thanks in large part to Tropical Storm Elsa on July 8.

But since then, rainfall results have varied greatly from neighborhood to neighborhood.

Hanover wound up with stressed gardens, Petersburg saw swamped roads. Richmond has been somewhere in the middle, with dry weeks punctuated by downpours. This time of year, all it takes is one storm cell passing over – or not – to change the theme.

14d graph final.JPG

Running 14-day rainfall totals in Richmond, Ashland and Petersburg (inches). All three locations had a similar decline in May and recovery in June. But in July, Petersburg and Richmond have seen impressive downpours while Ashland has dried out to May levels.

Over the past two weeks, the region between Ashland, Short Pump and Glen Allen has been skipped by most of the storms. Rain gauge reports show a scant 0.1-inch or less for some neighborhoods since mid-July.

14dayobs.png

14-day rainfall in central Virginia as of July 29.

It's not officially a drought, but abnormally dry hydrologic conditions are knocking on the doorstep if this keeps up.

A severe storm on Wednesday evening brushed just off to the west of that dry spot. It might have delivered 1 inch or more to those backyards, but Goochland and Powhatan instead got most of that rain at the price of downed trees and hail.

Meanwhile, eastern Henrico, southern Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities region have been rather wet and stormy, with 2 to 4 inches on average over the past two weeks and some localized totals in excess of 5 inches.

A small part of Virginia is officially in a minor drought, but that zone grew in size over the past week according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.

The drought zone developed last week between Amherst and Charlottesville, and now spreads northwest across Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.

20210727_va_text.jpg

Abnormally dry conditions cover 47% of the commonwealth, mainly west of Goochland and Powhatan counties and south of Harrisonburg. Last week, it covered 36%. That category means the drought could expand in Southwest Virginia and parts of the Piedmont if things don't change.

Metro area rainfall in July (preliminary, through Thursday afternoon)

Month-to-date surplus or deficit shown in parentheses.

• Richmond International Airport: 6.58 inches (+2.51)

• Ashland: 3.3 inches (-0.72)

• Petersburg: 7.56 inches (+3.18)

• As little as: 3 inches near Glen Allen, possibly a bit less in nearby central Hanover.

• As much as: 11 inches near Prince George.

mtdobs.png

Month-to-date rainfall as of July 29.

Downpours did the heavy lifting for these statistics. Only ten hours (spread across five separate days) brought 77% of the July-to-date rainfall at RIC. Just one hour last Saturday brought nearly one quarter of the monthly sum there.

mtddep.png

Month-to-date rainfall departure as of July 29.

The southeastern side of Henrico County had 200% of normal July rain, while the northwest corner (near Wyndham) is only at about 75%.

These short term conditions have echoed – even reinforced – 2021's prevailing theme of wetter weather south and east of Richmond, and drier north and west.

Metro area year-to-date precipitation (through July 29)

Year-to-date surplus or deficit shown in parentheses.

• Richmond International Airport: 26.86 inches (+1.28).

• Ashland: 23.13 inches (-2.9).

• Petersburg: 32.25 inches (+5.72).

• As much as: 37 inches in New Kent County (radar estimated 40 inches in Charles City County).

• As little as: 22 inches in Louisa County.

ytdobs.png

Observed year-to-date rainfall as of July 29.
ytddep.png

Year-to-date rainfall departures as of July 29.

Year-to-date moisture matters for wells and reservoirs, but not so much for ponds, creeks and tomato plants. Short-term statistics tells us a lot more about how the latter are doing.

ytd chart 2.png

There are now signs that next week could bring the kind of light-to-moderate, widespread showers we've been lacking, as opposed to very localized but severe downpours. 

forecast.JPG

Generalized rainfall forecast across Virginia through Monday morning, showing higher totals southeast of Richmond and less to the north and west, where it is needed.

A stationary front will hang out along the coast for several days and may result in more frequent rain chances in Virginia along with cooler highs. But early indications show higher totals south and east of Richmond and less for western and northern sections of the state.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

