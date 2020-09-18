× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It may be happening too fast for some and not fast enough for others, but fall is finally unfurling in central Virginia.

Even though it feels perfectly crisp this weekend, it's not going to be like that for good.

There's often a big difference between when we get our first taste of cool conditions, and when it stays that way.

There will be the typical ups and downs on our journey to winter: too-cold mornings when the garden is still cranking out peppers, too-hot afternoons when the mood has shifted to flannel and apple cider.

Between our cool May and current dose of autumnal weather, this year seems to be an exception to the climate change-fueled trend of summer's solid heat and humidity sprawling ever-earlier into May and later into September.

But the expert seasonal forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration do see signs that October will average out to be warmer than normal for our region.

That doesn't guarantee a repeat of the blazing heat we saw last October – it may just manifest as nights that aren't as cool as we'd expect. And the relentless hurricane season could still play a role in our weather over the next few months. October gave us nasty storms with Michael in 2018, Matthew in 2016 and Sandy in 2012. Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, and there will surely be more activity to update between now and then.

Here's a look at how Richmond typically progresses through the temperature thresholds of fall, and what we know at this point about how this autumn is shaping up.

Historic data from official National Weather Service observations since 1897.

Have we seen our...

...Last high of 100? Almost certainly.

• Last instance this year: July 28.

• Typical last appearance: Late July.

• Record latest date: Sept. 11, 1983.

• 100s are almost certainly behind us. It would take extremely dry soil and an anomalous ridge of high pressure aloft to produce that this late in the year, and neither are in the works.

...Last high of 95? Very likely.

• Last instance this year: Aug. 2.

• Typical last appearance: Late August.

• Record latest date: Oct. 9, 2007.

• Last year was an example of how we can't totally write off such heat until October, with record upper 90s on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3. But that was aided by the flash drought, similar circumstances to what's listed above.

...Last high of 90? More likely than not.

• Last instance this year: Sept. 4.

• Typical last appearance: Mid September.

• Record latest date: Oct. 16, 1897.

• If we wanted to enjoy our last day of pool-perfect temperatures, this would traditionally be the week to watch for it. Instead, the pattern favors below-normal highs over much of the next week. There's time left for a pattern change in October, so we can't rule some late 90s out. If we don't have another 90, 2020 would go down as our earliest end to 90-degree weather since 2012.

...Last high of 80? Definitely not.

• Typical last appearance: Late October.

• Record latest date: Dec. 16, 1971.

• Our daily average high falls below 80 degrees beginning on Sept. 21, but we typically enjoy five to 15 more days that warm beyond that date. So there's probably at least one more month to keep the short sleeves in rotation.

When do we expect our...

...First low in the 40s? Likely very soon.

• Last instance this year: May 14.

• Typical first appearance: Late September.

• Record earliest date: Aug. 13, 1930.

• Record latest debut: Oct. 16, 2005.

• When 40s become normal: Oct. 13.

• If we slip below 50 degrees during this week's cool spell as forecast, that will be just a little early for the first taste of long-sleeve weather. But it's still a few more weeks before these mornings are totally routine.

...First low in the 30s? Not for some weeks.

• Last instance this year: May 12.

• Typical first appearance: Mid-October.

• Record earliest date: Sept. 21, 1956.

• Record latest debut: Nov. 7, 1897.

• When 30s become normal: Nov. 16.

• 30s are now theoretically possible at this point on the calendar, but our heaters probably won't be humming all night for a few weeks (possibly several).

...First high in the 50s? Maybe in about a month.

• Last instance this year: May 20.

• Typical first appearance: Mid-October.

• Record earliest date: Sept. 13, 1964.

• Record latest debut: Nov. 7, 2016.

• When 50s become normal: Nov. 21.

...First freeze of fall? Probably not anytime soon - but you never know.

• Last instance this year: May 10.

• Typical first appearance: Early November.

• Record earliest date: Oct. 3, 1974.

• Record latest debut: Dec. 2, 1985.

• When freezing lows become normal: Dec. 11.

• The bizarrely-late freezes this spring proved that one out-of-whack weather pattern can buck our expectations and stand out from the gradual trend toward a longer growing season. Gardeners would do well to start watching for cold nights in October even though the odds generally favor a first freeze between Halloween and Veterans Day. After all, outlying spots west and north of Richmond often hit freezing before RIC airport.

...First high in the 40s? Likely months left.

• Last instance this year: March 23.

• Typical first appearance: Mid-November.

• Record earliest date: Oct. 9, 1917.

• Record latest debut: Dec. 22, 2001.

• When 40s become normal: Dec. 20.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.