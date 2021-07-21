Health alert issued for Va. as smoke from wildfires in western U.S., Canada impacts air quality

Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality issued a health alert on Wednesday morning, effective for the remainder of the day.

The pollution monitors in the Richmond area and elsewhere in the state have been in the "code orange" category, which is a rare concentration for our area and considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

During code orange conditions, people with heart and lung diseases and active children and adults should limit or reschedule any strenuous outdoor activity.

The small particulate matter found in wildfire smoke can aggravate asthma, bronchitis and emphysema.

Monday's air quality was in the moderate (code yellow) range across most of Virginia as the latest smoke plume began to move into our region from the northwest. But much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast had code orange with pockets of code red yesterday.