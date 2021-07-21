Health alert issued for Va. as smoke from wildfires in western U.S., Canada impacts air quality

Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality issued a health alert on Wednesday morning, effective for the remainder of the day.
The pollution monitors in the Richmond area and elsewhere in the state have been in the "code orange" category, which is a rare concentration for our area and considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
During code orange conditions, people with heart and lung diseases and active children and adults should limit or reschedule any strenuous outdoor activity.
The small particulate matter found in wildfire smoke can aggravate asthma, bronchitis and emphysema.
Monday's air quality was in the moderate (code yellow) range across most of Virginia as the latest smoke plume began to move into our region from the northwest. But much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast had code orange with pockets of code red yesterday.
The smoke also gave a more colorful look to the recent sunsets and sunrises. Scattered storms are possible later today, so those clouds may affect the visibility of the next sunset.
The EPA air quality forecast for Thursday shows a return to code yellow conditions in the Richmond area and the southern tier of Virginia, with code orange relegated to the Ohio Valley. Look for an update to that forecast later this afternoon.
Here are the air quality categories, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality:
• Code Green: Poses little or no health risk.
• Code Yellow: Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing strenuous outdoor activities.
• Code Orange: Active children and adults, and people with heart or lung disease (including asthma) should limit or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities.
• Code Red: Active children and adults should limit or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities. People unusually sensitive to air pollution, especially those with heart or lung disease (including asthma), should avoid strenuous outdoor activities.
• Code Purple: Active children and adults should avoid prolonged strenuous outdoor activities. People unusually sensitive to air pollution, especially those with heart or lung disease (including asthma), and older adults should avoid all outdoor strenuous activities.
High air pollution levels can impair breathing, cause lung damage, coughing and eye irritation and put extra strain on the heart. Air pollution also can aggravate asthma, bronchitis or emphysema.
