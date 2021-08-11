2:15 p.m. update

Right now, heat is the main weather story in metro Richmond. But severe storms could soon be a problem for us, too.

The National Weather Service just posted a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the region until 9 p.m.

Central Virginia was rain-free at 2 p.m., but storms were bubbling up across the western Piedmont and mountains. That activity will head to the southeast by late afternoon and early evening. Some storms could down trees and bring outages with 60 mph winds, and quarter-sized hail is also possible in spots.

At 2 p.m., temperatures across central Virginia were generally in the lower 90s. That may not sound hot, but extra-high dew points in the mid 70s are adding the mugginess. Richmond's hourly heat index was at 104 degrees, with a range of 100 to 108 reported across the region.

***

Forecast

Today kicks off a three-day streak of potentially dangerous heat and humidity in central Virginia.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for metro Richmond and most of the surrounding region from noon to 7 p.m., and we may see more for the days ahead if the forecast stays on track.

Highs in the mid-to-upper 90s this afternoon will feel like a heat index of up to 106 degrees. Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) values will be in the upper 80s, which means working or exercising in direct sun can stress the body after only 20 minutes.

The forecast for Thursday and Friday is just as hot and humid, with highs around 96 degrees in Richmond and a peak afternoon heat index in the 105 to 107 range.

Overnight lows will also be higher than usual, only dropping to the mid-to-upper 70s. That makes it harder for our bodies to recover from hot daytime readings.

A cold front will bring relief early next week, but spotty afternoon or evening thunderstorms may provide some short-lived cooling. Unfortunately, the pop-up downpours could also bring some more damaging wind gusts or hail in isolated or scattered fashion. Storms are more likely for areas north and west of Richmond, with low chances to the south and east.

***

The NWS offers the following advice to stay safe and recognize the signs of heat illness:

• drink plenty of fluids.

• stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun.

• check up on relatives and neighbors, especially those without air conditioning.

• young children, infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women are at higher risk of heat illness.

• take extra precautions if working or spending time outside, and reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening if possible.

• wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

• schedule frequent rest breaks in shade or air conditioning.

• if someone is overcome by heat, move them to a cool and shaded spot. Heat cramps or spasms can be an early sign of rising body temperature and eventual illness.

• the signs of heat exhaustion are: being faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, cool, pale and clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid, weak pulse and muscle cramps. Get to a cooler, air conditioned place. Drink sips of water if fully conscious and take a cool shower or use cold compresses.

• heat stroke is a medical emergency. The signs of heat stroke are: throbbing headache, confusion, no sweating, body temperature above 103 degrees, red, hot and dry skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid, strong pulse and possible loss of consciousness. Call 911, move the person to a cooler place, cool the skin using cool cloths or bath, but do not give the person anything to drink in that situation. Blowing with a fan can make a person hotter if the ambient temperature is also hot.

***

This summer, scientists and volunteers mapped the urban heat island effect in Richmond, Petersburg and several other cities throughout Virginia. Temperature varies significantly depending on land cover, with higher readings in areas with less tree canopy and more asphalt or concrete. Richmond was first studied in 2017, and that data revealed that the most vulnerable neighborhoods from a socioeconomic standpoint are also among the hottest areas.

