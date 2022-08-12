Heat illness still a risk for high school football players

Football season is around the corner, and practices are underway. While this weekend has offered a break in the heat and humidity typical of August, a weekend like this is increasingly the exception rather than the rule.

Practicing in the heat of August does have risks. While still exceedingly rare, fatalities from heat stroke do happen. In 2000, Anthony Craig Lobrano, a senior at Varina High School, died of heat stroke after becoming ill during practice.

Changes in practicing and conditioning schedules have begun to take place at several schools across Virginia since then. But the nationwide numbers are still troubling.

In a report cited this summer by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), heat stroke deaths have nudged upward nationally in the last 10 years among football players. The numbers are not excessive, increasing from an average of 1.4 per year in 2012-2016 to 2.4 per year in 2017-21.

Most of the time, these heat-related deaths happen during the first days of practice. Too much is expected of the players too soon after a summer break. And in some instances, too much is done in full pads and helmets.

Much of this is intuitive. Exercise produces at least 15 to 20 times more heat than the body at rest. But even when it does not seem especially hot outside, there is a risk. Not surprisingly, humidity matters.

When the humidity climbs, sweat does not evaporate from the skin as easily compared to times when humidity is low. Because evaporation is a cooling process, the body struggles to cool itself as the humidity rises.

For example, with a temperature of 85 degrees, the risk for heat illness while exercising goes up once the relative humidity reaches 70 percent. That level of humidity was very common over the past two weeks in Virginia, when the dew point temperature, a more absolute measurement of moisture in the air, was in the lower 70s. This is the same level of health risk as a 95-degree day with 40 percent humidity (dew point temperature of 67).

August in Virginia is already hot, but as the planet has warmed, so has August. Statewide back to 1895, the 4 hottest Augusts on record have come since 2006. And higher heat supports higher humidity.

Just like average temperatures, the average humidity for a month will vary from year to year. But over the last 70 years, the August humidity is trending upward in Richmond, Roanoke, Northern Virginia and Norfolk.

Depending on an athlete’s metabolism and the outdoor conditions, the body loses 3 to 6 pounds of water per hour during exercise. In some situations, even more. According to NFHS, a loss of fluids measuring 3% of body weight increases the risk for exertional heat-related illness. For a 200 pound athlete, that can happen in less than an hour.

Hydration does not have to be complicated. Drinking about 1-2 pints of water in the couple of hours before exercise and about 8 ounces of water every 15-20 minutes during exercise goes a long way to help.

Getting acclimated to the heat also matters, but it does not happen after 2-3 days of practicing. It takes at least 10 to 14 days of gradually building up tolerances to heat and additional weight on the body to become effective.

And while they may not be doing wind sprints and blocking drills, marching bands are practicing in the heat in preparation for the season, coordinating brass and drums while learning their own set of formations. Tubas, marching quads, and bass drums can outweigh a full set of football pads, so these same foundational rules about heat safety apply.

This is not a problem that is going away, but it is preventable. As the planet continues to warm and the humidity continues to creep up, heat safety will need to become more than just an afterthought.

Then everyone can enjoy the cooler Friday nights of September and October.

It's not your imagination, summers in Virginia are more humid A persistent weather pattern continues into next week, with only small nudges altering the chance for cooling showers and thunderstorms. All s…