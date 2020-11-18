The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Richmond Wednesday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit richmond.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Richmond, VA
