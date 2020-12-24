Here's how the wait for a White Christmas varies around Va.

In a place like Virginia, even 1 inch of snow can sometimes be a lot to hope for.
Now, try timing those flakes with the one day out of the year when there's a cultural craving for wintry scenes.
It's no wonder that our history of official white Christmases shows far more misses than hits.
This year, areas west of Interstate 81 are seeing the best chances of a snow that sticks, while those east of the mountains will have to settle for scattered windblown flurries.
The National Weather Service defines a white Christmas as 1 inch (or more) of snow depth on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas Day.
So in the strictest sense, dwindling piles of leftover slush from a snowstorm a week before Christmas counts as a white Christmas – see 2009 – but a snowstorm that moves in the afternoon of Dec. 25 – see 2010 – doesn’t quite make the cut.
But in these parts, its hard to exclude any holiday snowfall sighting. So we'll take a quick look back at both scenarios below.
Unfortunately, the data for snow depth are even spottier than those for snowfall. That makes it difficult to list accurate stats for many towns beyond the ones mentioned in this story. But we don't have to go back much more than a decade for most regions of Virginia except the east and southeast, where the wait for a white Christmas can last a generation.
Statistically, the weather station in Virginia with the best chance of a white Christmas is high-elevation Burke's Garden in Tazewell County. There, the NWS puts the baseline odds at 35%.
The lowest white Christmas chances in the state, 5% or lower, hug the coastline and southeastern border of the state.
Richmond is on the lower end of that range, with a 6-7% probability. Over time, that works out to one snowy-looking Christmas morning for every 15 that aren't.
Last white Christmas
By the strict definition: 1 inch or more at 7 a.m. on Dec. 25. Not including 2020.
2017: Hot Springs
2012: Leesburg, Winchester
2010: Blacksburg, Bristol, Wise, Wytheville
2009: Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Richmond, Roanoke, Washington
1989: Wallops Island
1966: Danville, Norfolk
Last Christmas with snow
By the loosest definition: any snow, even a trace, at any time on Dec. 25. Not including 2020.
2018: Blacksburg
2017: Hot Springs, Wise, Wytheville
2012: Charlottesville, Leesburg, Winchester
2010: Bristol, Danville, Lynchburg, Norfolk, Richmond, Roanoke, Wallops Island, Washington
Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.