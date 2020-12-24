Here's how the wait for a White Christmas varies around Va.

In a place like Virginia, even 1 inch of snow can sometimes be a lot to hope for.

Now, try timing those flakes with the one day out of the year when there's a cultural craving for wintry scenes.

It's no wonder that our history of official white Christmases shows far more misses than hits.

This year, areas west of Interstate 81 are seeing the best chances of a snow that sticks, while those east of the mountains will have to settle for scattered windblown flurries.

The National Weather Service defines a white Christmas as 1 inch (or more) of snow depth on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas Day.

So in the strictest sense, dwindling piles of leftover slush from a snowstorm a week before Christmas counts as a white Christmas – see 2009 – but a snowstorm that moves in the afternoon of Dec. 25 – see 2010 – doesn’t quite make the cut.