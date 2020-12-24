 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's how the wait for a White Christmas varies around Va.
0 comments

Here's how the wait for a White Christmas varies around Va.

{{featured_button_text}}

In a place like Virginia, even 1 inch of snow can sometimes be a lot to hope for.

Now, try timing those flakes with the one day out of the year when there's a cultural craving for wintry scenes.

It's no wonder that our history of official white Christmases shows far more misses than hits.

This year, areas west of Interstate 81 are seeing the best chances of a snow that sticks, while those east of the mountains will have to settle for scattered windblown flurries.

The National Weather Service defines a white Christmas as 1 inch (or more) of snow depth on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas Day.

So in the strictest sense, dwindling piles of leftover slush from a snowstorm a week before Christmas counts as a white Christmas – see 2009 – but a snowstorm that moves in the afternoon of Dec. 25 – see 2010 – doesn’t quite make the cut.

But in these parts, its hard to exclude any holiday snowfall sighting. So we'll take a quick look back at both scenarios below.

Unfortunately, the data for snow depth are even spottier than those for snowfall. That makes it difficult to list accurate stats for many towns beyond the ones mentioned in this story. But we don't have to go back much more than a decade for most regions of Virginia except the east and southeast, where the wait for a white Christmas can last a generation.

Statistically, the weather station in Virginia with the best chance of a white Christmas is high-elevation Burke's Garden in Tazewell County. There, the NWS puts the baseline odds at 35%.

The lowest white Christmas chances in the state, 5% or lower, hug the coastline and southeastern border of the state.

Richmond is on the lower end of that range, with a 6-7% probability. Over time, that works out to one snowy-looking Christmas morning for every 15 that aren't.

Last white Christmas

By the strict definition: 1 inch or more at 7 a.m. on Dec. 25. Not including 2020.

2017: Hot Springs

2012: Leesburg, Winchester

2010: Blacksburg, Bristol, Wise, Wytheville

2009: Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Richmond, Roanoke, Washington

1989: Wallops Island

1966: Danville, Norfolk

Last Christmas with snow

By the loosest definition: any snow, even a trace, at any time on Dec. 25. Not including 2020.

2018: Blacksburg

2017: Hot Springs, Wise, Wytheville

2012: Charlottesville, Leesburg, Winchester

2010: Bristol, Danville, Lynchburg, Norfolk, Richmond, Roanoke, Wallops Island, Washington

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

0 comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News