Here's why hurricane season seems quiet so far

The last couple of Atlantic hurricane seasons have been especially active, with 2020 smashing all kinds of records, including 12 tropical systems making landfall in the U.S., five of which were in Louisiana.
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season. Over the course of a season, those two months are expected to be slow. The period from mid-August to mid-October is when the season reaches full-throttle.
Total number of tropical systems in the Atlantic, and their dates of occurrence, 1944-2020. Mid-August to mid-October is the peak of the season. (NOAA)
History has taught us this as well. Most of the tropical systems leaving long-lasting impacts in Virginia came during August, September, or October. There is the occasional exception, like Agnes in June 1972.
But even back to colonial days, that 90-day wiggle area between late summer and early fall is the critical time.
In 1749, historical accounts indicate that a sand area of 800 acres was washed up near modern day Norfolk during an October storm. An
August hurricane in 1806 added to it, forming what we know today as Willoughby Spit.
Hurricane Hazel raced south to north across central Virginia in October 1954, and Camille devastated Nelson County in August 1969.
The same theme applies in the last quarter-century. In the late 1990s, flooding from Fran and
Floyd came in early September. Isabel brought damage from the Blue Ridge to the Chesapeake Bay in September 2003.
Richmond’s 2004 flash flooding from
Gaston came at the end of August. Heavy rain from Irene came the last week in August of 2011.
More recently, Matthew brought more than 9 inches of rain to Norfolk in October of 2016.
Most of this is due to the seasonality of the ocean water temperatures, reaching their peak through the entirety of the open Atlantic Ocean in September. The Gulf of Mexico, because it is shallower than the open Atlantic, warms up earlier in the season, and is often where some of the early-season storms generate.
Much is made of the influence of our
warming planet on tropical systems, but in the Atlantic basin, there is scant evidence that hurricanes will become substantially more numerous on a regular basis. However, recent studies do indicate that storms are already tending to become stronger when they do form, producing more rain and stronger winds. There is also emerging evidence suggesting hurricanes are starting to intensify more rapidly, move more slowly, and remain stronger farther northward than they have in the past.
Percentage of time that hurricanes spend at major hurricane status. (Climate Central)
Sean Sublette
Considering how much variation there is within a season, it is far too early to say specifically where or when a tropical system will form in August. But in a couple of weeks, it will be a good idea to check on the
tropical Atlantic on a much more regular basis.
On a week-to-week basis, there are several background influences involved in generating a tropical system. Dust from the Sahara Desert is regularly lifted and transported into the air over the tropical Atlantic, which inhibits development.
There is also a broad area of upward motion in the atmosphere that circles the tropics about every 30-60 days. Discovered about 50 years ago and known as the
Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), it favors the development of tropical systems when it rotates over the tropical Atlantic Ocean.
Right now,
Saharan dust amounts are relatively high, and the upward motion with the MJO is weak and far away, struggling to move eastward into the western Pacific.
These two elements will not last the entire season. Expect the activity across the Atlantic to pick up in 2-3 weeks, so enjoy the quiet tropical Atlantic while it lasts.
In August 2004, remnants of Hurricane Gaston hit the Richmond area
Interstate 95 is closed under the Belvidere overpass as rising floodwaters forcing motorists in both directions exit.
JOE MAHONEY
Heavy rain from remnants of troipical storm Gaston caused a sinkhole at 31st and Grace St. in Richmond Va, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2004. Bill O'Connor lives at 3102 Grace, to the right of this house on the corner. He awoke at 2:30 a.m. to his neighbor (of the house shown) yelling about gas line breaking. "It looked like water spraying, but it was gas," O'Connor said. Of the huge crater, he said: "I always wanted cliff-front property. If they cut those trees over there, I'd have river-front property."
MARK GORMUS
Vehicles washed up against the side of a building at 17th Street Farmers' Market in Shockoe Bottom in Richmond. The view is in the direction of E. Main St. in the distant background. Streets and sidewalks at the market are covered in mud.
BRUCE PARKER
Workers walk along a section of Government Road in Richmond, VA Tues. Aug. 31, 2004 surveying damage caused by heavy rain from remnants of tropical storm Gaston.
MARK GORMUS
Cars remain in a parking area in Shockoe Bottom Tues., Aug. 31, 2004 after remnants of tropical storm Gaston caused flooding in Richmond, VA.
MARK GORMUS
Rainwater from Tropical Storm Gaston washed out sections of Hopkins Road at the Falling Creek Reservoir. The storm dumped more than 10 inches of rain on the Richmond area . August 31 , 2004
CLEMENT BRITT
Kenny Shelton walks through a parking lot at 16th and Broad Street. 8/30/04 (Gaston flooding )
TIMES-DISPATCH
The infield at The Diamond is covered with a tarp, but the beleaguered outfield is left to fend for itself.
JOE MAHONEY
Adam Grayberg, of the Stadium Operations department of the Richmond Braves, wades through a flooded parking area under the stands during heavy rains that covered the area.
JOE MAHONEY
The intersection of Boulevard and Broad, during storm, 8/30/04
JOE MAHONEY
A parking lot full of water at 16th and Broad Street. 8/30/04
TIMES-DISPATCH
Jackie Leighty and Faith Chavis-Ragin look at all the cars that where underwater in a parking lot at 16th and Broad Street. 8/30/04.
TIMES-DISPATCH
A pedestrian walks up 10th Street during a heavy rainfall Monday, August 30, 2004.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
A car turns onto 10th Street from East Cary Street during heavy rain Monday, August 30, 2004.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Heavy rain poured as a cyclist pedals up 10th Street and as pedestrians cross it at East Cary Street Monday, August 30, 2004.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
VDOT and RMA crews worked to clear the Powhite Toll Plaza . The water flooded the plaza's coin collection machinery and computer systems Tropical Storm Gaston dumped more than 10 inches of rain on the Richmond area . August 31 , 2004
CLEMENT BRITT
Water had to be pumped out of the tunnel beneath the RMA's Powhite Toll Plaza . The water flooded the plaza's coin collection machinery and computer systems Tropical Storm Gaston dumped more than 10 inches of rain on the Richmond area. August 31 , 2004
CLEMENT BRITT
An SUV lifted onto a post by floodwaters in Shockoe Bottom , in a parking area under I-95 in Richmond.
BRUCE PARKER
Cars ravaged by Monday's floodwaters near Main St. Station.
BRUCE PARKER
Inside the Cafe Gutenberg at 1700 E. Main St. in Richmond, ravaged by flooding from Monday's torrential rain.
BRUCE PARKER
The boat house which serves the canal boat cruises was knocked over by the flood waters. This is just off of Virginia Avenue, near 14th Street.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Debris came to a rest after being carried by flood waters along Dock Street, near 16th and 17th streets.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Near 16th and Dock Streets, cars such as this one were lifted by flood waters and floated to new locations.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
The boat house which serves the canal boat cruises was flipped by the flood waters. This is just off of Virginia Avenue, near 14th Street.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Falling Creek as seen from the air Tues,, Aug. 31, 2004.
MARK GORMUS
The field at The Diamond photographed Tues., Aug. 31, 2004.
MARK GORMUS
A car remains buried in a parking area in Shockoe Bottom Tues., Aug. 31, 2004 after remnants of tropical storm Gaston caused flooding in Richmond, VA.
MARK GORMUS
Deena Lewis, a truck driver from Sacramento, California, points to where her truck (background) was originally parked at Loving's Produce in Shockoe Bottom before flood waters swept it more than 100 feet. It was loaded with about 80,000 pounds of potatoes at the time.
BRUCE PARKER
Karl Ferraro carries a battery from his truck which overturned on its side when heavy rains from remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston flooded Walker Street where he lives. Photo taken Tuesday, August 31, 2004.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Dwayne Martin, fleet manager for Loving's Produce, looks at debris that partially covers two Loving's trucks that were swept by flood waters into a building on E. Main St., across from the 17th St. Farmers Market.
BRUCE PARKER
Debris from a building on E. Main St. across from the Farmers Market that was destroyed when floodwaters swept two trucks into it.
BRUCE PARKER
Cars stacked up by Monday's floodwaters in Shockoe Bottom near Dock St and the Farmers Market. The entire area was cordoned off by city police as the long process of towing destroyed cars and cleaning up streets and businesses began.
BRUCE PARKER
Heavy rain from remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston caused a sinkhole at 31st and Grace St. in Richmond Va, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2004. Bill O'Connor lives at 3102 Grace, to the right of this house on the corner. He awoke at 2:30 a.m. to his neighbor (of the house shown) yelling about gas line breaking. "It looked like water spraying, but it was gas," O'Connor said. Of the huge crater, he said: "I always wanted cliff-front property. If they cut those trees over there, I'd have river-front property."
MARK HOLMBERG
Weeks after excessive rain from Tropical Storm Gaston flooded this area of Falling Creek, cars which were swept downstream remain lodged on the bank of the creek.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Bottoms Up Pizza owner Dirk Graham faces a major renovation of his Shockoe Bottom business which was devastated by high water from storms which sprang from Hurricane Gaston.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Precipice on Riverside Dr. that Tropical Storm Gaston created. Taken December 2004.
LINDA A. DUNHAM
Damage in Church Hill which is still waiting repair. Looking West on Government Rd with Sir Frederick's Food Mark at 4012 Government Road in the background.
DON LONG
Looking East on Main St at 15th St. a fence from construction has washed across main St and a bus and truck and at least two cars are flooded.
DON LONG
Looking East on Main St at 15th St. water is rolling down 15th Street.
DON LONG
Vehicles are shown stacked up after coming to rest on the steel framework of the elevated tracks on East Main Street across from Main Street Station, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2004, in Richmond, Va. Flooding touched off by the remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston on Monday left at least seven people dead in Virginia and devastated a historic Richmond district.
JOE MAHONEY
With Bryan Compton pulling in front, a group rolls office equipment from Faith Fellowship Ministries on Main Street out of the Shockoe Bottom area of Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2004. Flooding touched off by the remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston left at least six people dead in Virginia and devastated the historic Richmond district.
BRUCE PARKER
This car still rests on the side of Hopkins Rd in Chesterfield County, Va, where Falling Creek crosses Friday, Oct. 15, 2004, more than a month after heaving flooding hit the area in the wake of Tropical Storm Gaston.
BOB BROWN
Falling Creek flows beneath Jefferson Davis Highway and the old stone bridge that was severely damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Gaston.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Bryan Walker checks out the severely damaged "Old Stone Bridge" at the Wayside Park at Falling Creek on Jefferson Davis Highway. Rain from Hurricane Gaston swept a way a huge portion of the bridge. Walker and others hope to have the bridge rebuilt.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Downed power lines block Cogbill Rd in Chesterfield County. Tropical Storm Gaston dumped more than 10 inches of rain on the Richmond area . August 31 , 2004
CLEMENT BRITT
Workers remove twisted and broken trees that closed the southbound lane of US Route 460 at Ford, Va., in Dinwiddie County. The remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston battered central and southeastern Virginia with heavy rain and strong winds Monday, flooding streets, snapping trees and damaging homes. No injuries were immediately reported, authorities said.
DON LONG/Richmond Times-Dispatch
A SUV plows water in the 12200 block of Cox Road, in Dinwiddie Co. at the rail underpass.
DON LONG
Mail boxes along Baltimore Rd in Dinwiddie.
DON LONG
Tom Gaskins looks at his house that is still flooded 12 days after Tropical Storm Gaston Saturday, September 11, 2004.
TIMES-DISPATCH
Elizabeth Reavis holds a photograph of her son, James Acors Reavis, who was killed in Hanover County when rising floodwaters from Gaston enveloped the vehicle in which they rode and the family scrambled to get out.
JOE MAHONEY
Janai Hembry, L, and her mother, Elizabeth Reavis stand in front of the Chevy Tahoe which was swept up in flood waters during heavy rains from Gaston. Reavis son, James Acors Reavis was killed when rising floodwaters enveloped the vehicle and the family scrambled to get out.
JOE MAHONEY
Brenda Adams, whose family has owned the property around the Mechanicsville Flea Market for 45 years, stands outside of her flooded market on Tuesday, August 31, 2004. The flood waters of the Chickahominy River, swollen by tropical depression Gaston, caused widespread flooding and damage in Richmond and the surrounding counties.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
The flood waters of the Chickahominy River, swollen by tropical storm Gaston, cover a one mile stretch of Mechanicsville Turnpike on Tuesday, August 31, 2004.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Part of Studley road lies crumbled below the roadway after flooding caused by tropical storm Gaston caused widespread damage in Richmond and the surrounding areas.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
A pickup truck lies submerged in the water of Totopotomy Creek off of Studley Road just southwest of Rural Point Elementary on 8/31/04.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
A Hanover Fire EMS Battalion Chief walks away from a 100 foot section of Shady Grove Rd., near the intersection of U.S. 301 in Hanover County on 8/31/04.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Residents of homes along Shady Grove Rd. in Hanover County look over a missing 100 foot section of the road on Tuesday, August 31, 2004. Flood waters from tropical storm Gaston caused widespread damage in central Virginia.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Debris still covers a bridge in Bryan Park, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2004, over a month after Tropical Storm Gaston caused major flooding in the area.
BOB BROWN
Karen Hughes talks to her son Jesse Hughes, age 7, about her childhood when she played in this yard that was still flooded Wednesday, September 1, 2004. The house is located on Route 60 across from White Oak Road. The area flooded from heavy rains from remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston. Karen's thirteen-year-old son Jake Hughes is on the left.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
White Oak Road was still closed Wednesday, September 1, 2004, after the Chickahominy River overflowed its banks from heavy rains from remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Doug Currier looks at damage done to Bryan Park Avenue after heavy rain from remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston flooded it Monday, August 30, 2004. Photo taken Tuesday, August 31, 2004.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
(L-R) C.W. Powell and Mike Myers sweep the water off the floor of Jean Powell's home on Michael Avenue after heavy rain from remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston flooded it last night. Photo taken Tuesday, August 31, 2004.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
B.J. Powell hugs his sister Debbie Hodges Tuesday, August 31, 2004. Heavy rain from remnant of Tropical Storm Gaston flooded Debbie's mother's home on Michael Avenue last night. They were helping her remove items from the house and water from the floor. The house was condemned.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Debbie Hodges (left) and her mother Jean Powell (right) look at items that were taken out of Powell's home Tuesday, August 31, 2004. Heavy rain from remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston flooded her home on Michael Avenue last night. It is now condemned.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
In the Settler's Mill subdivision in James City County, just southwest of Williamsburg, Dan Comber cuts limbs from a tree that fell on the home of Scott Dewhirst. Comber is with Dan's Tree Service in Williamsburg. The Dewhirst house suffered a hit from Hurricane Isabel last summer. A few minutes before this tree fell, an order of roof shingles was delivered to the Dewhirsts to complete repairs from Isabel damage.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
In the Settler's Mill subdivision in James City County, just southwest of Williamsburg, Dan Comber cuts limbs from a tree that fell on the home of Scott Dewhirst. Comber is with Dan's Tree Service in Williamsburg. On the ground is Greg McKinley of Greg's Lawn Service. The Dewhirst house suffered a hit from Hurricane Isabel last summer. A few minutes before this tree fell, an order of roof shingles was delivered to the Dewhirsts to complete repairs from Isabel damage.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
In the Settler's Mill subdivision in James City County, just southwest of Williamsburg, this tree fell on the home of Bob Knies. His insurance deductible went up to $5000 ever since the house suffered damage from Hurricane Isabel.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Connie Wallenfelz, (please check spelling), league secretary, reacts to her first look at the inside of the equiptment room at the Lakeside Little League complex on Club Rd 9/3/04 after Gaston's rains flooded the area.
MARK GORMUS
Leaves and other debris are still stuck to the damage fence on the senior field at the Lakeside Little League complex on Club Rd 9/3/04 after Gaston's rains flooded the area.
MARK GORMUS
A boy swept the water out of the McDonald's Express in Bottoms Bridge Wednesday, September 1, 2004. The area flooded from heavy rains from remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Route 60 at Bottoms Bridge was still under water Wednesday, September 1, 2004, after heavy rains from remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston caused the Chickahominy River to overflow its banks.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
The Chickahominy River flooded Eagles Landing Wednesday, September 1, 2004. Heavy rains from remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston caused the flooding.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Token, a black lab owned by Jill O'Brien-Jones, owner of Eagles Landing, doesn't seem to mind that the Chickahominy River is flooding the landing Wednesday, September 1, 2004. Heavy rains from remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston swelled the rivers banks.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Jill O'Brien-Jones, owner of Eagles Landing, tells how the Chickahominy River is flooding the room they were renovating after Hurricane Isabel damaged it last year. The flooding Wednesday, September 1, 2004, was from heavy rains from remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Petersburg National Battlefield, The Bonnacord house with an out building destroyed.
DON LONG
Dan Moore, of King William County, standing on State Rt. 618 which has been closed since it was washed out last year during Gaston.
Lawrence W. Latane
Dan Moore, of King William County, standing on State Rt. 618 which has been closed since it was washed out last year.
Lawrence W. Latane
A flood-damaged house on Columbia St. in South Richmond, damaged by the effects of Tropical Storm Gaston.
DENA SLOAN
The 5300 block of Riversdive Drive has a huge chunk bitten out of it, courtesy of T.S. Gaston. February 2005.
LINDA DUNHAM
The 5300 block of Riversdive Drive has a huge chunk bitten out of it and barracades blocking access courtesy of T.S. Gaston.
LINDA DUNHAM
An old rock bridge crossing Falling Creek at Falling Creek Wayside Park in Chesterfield County, April 8, 2016. The bridge was damaged in Tropical Storm Gaston in Aug. 2004.
Phil Riggan/Times-Dispatch
An old rock bridge crossing Falling Creek at Falling Creek Wayside Park in Chesterfield County, April 8, 2016. The bridge was damaged in Tropical Storm Gaston in Aug. 2004.
Phil Riggan/Times-Dispatch