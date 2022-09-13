High and dry well into next week

Quiet weather will continue for the next several days. All signs point to an extended period — a week to 10 days — with no rain. If you have been waiting for a multiday dry period to take on a big outdoor task, your time has arrived.

If anything, the weather will turn hotter again for the first part of next week, with temperatures making a run at 90 degrees as early as Tuesday.

But through this coming weekend, persistence is the key to the forecast. There may be some subtle changes in cloud cover or a few degree shifts in temperatures, but what we get on Wednesday is largely what we will have through this coming weekend. High temperatures will continue in the lower 80s with daybreak temperatures around 60.

We are at the beginning of what will probably be the longest period with no rain all year. The longest period so far without rain in 2022 was for nine days between Feb. 26 and March 6. Early June also had a nine-day stretch without measurable rain, although a trace of rain was observed on three of those days.

The next good chance of rain does not show up until the end of next week or the following weekend (Sept. 24-25). This would put us in the position to have one of the 10 driest Septembers on record in Richmond.

Admittedly, there is a long way to go. But if it does not rain for the rest of this month, it would finish as the fourth-driest September on record, with 0.37 inches of rain. The driest September was 2005, with only 0.08 inches.

To be fair, the observations for the climate record are taken on the east side of the city, so the heavier bursts of rain and thunderstorms in the central and western parts of the metro area from the past weekend will not count in the climatological records.

So far this month, parts of western Henrico and western Chesterfield counties have had around 2 to 3 inches of rain, a testament to the piecemeal character of individual thunderstorms. Bon Air, Midlothian, Short Pump and Tuckahoe have each had more than 2.5 inches since the first of the month.

But we would still be a long, long way from the driest period on record. Three-week periods with no rain are unusual but have happened 30 times in Richmond’s weather records.

The two driest periods both came between mid-October to mid-November. No rain fell for 29 consecutive days in 1964. During that same general period in 2001, no rain fell for 36 days, on the way to the second-driest November on record.