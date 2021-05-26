Holiday weekend likely will be cooler, with rain

A dramatic weather change is in store for Memorial Day weekend. It’s good news if you need rain or if you miss that cooler weather that prevailed during the first half of May.
It’s not ideal if you wanted perfectly dry weather for outdoor plans, or more of this hot summer weather preview.
For now, Saturday looks like the coolest and wettest day across Virginia, while Monday ought to have the warmest readings and lowest rain potential of the three-day weekend.
A system triggering severe weather in the central U.S. will slide east by Friday. Before that cold front ushers in the temperature drop, it could spark some more severe weather chances in Virginia. The timing and position of a front and low pressure system will shape the nature of any storm threats. But at a minimum, the rain coverage on Friday night should be more widespread and heavier than anything we’ve had in the past couple of weeks. General totals of one-half to 1 inch (or heavier beneath storms) still wouldn’t compensate for this dry May.
That unsettled weather will not be in a hurry to clear out as a front hovers near the coastline, but rain could slacken to occasional showers or drizzle on Saturday once we lose the heat-driven instability.
Clouds and a damp maritime breeze from the north and northeast could make Saturday and Sunday feel downright chilly by late May standards: 60s during the daytime, maybe even 50s at times.
That wet and cloudy weather is also going to make the temperature outlook a little more uncertain for Sunday, depending on whether things clear out early or late. But 60s look more realistic than 80s, and 70s would be a “warmest case scenario.” Sunday could still trend in a nicer direction for central Virginia, but Tidewater and the peninsulas are more likely to stay socked in and cool.
Morning readings in the 50s will be common to close out the month, and could be as chilly as the 40s for Monday.
Some sunshine on Memorial Day will push temperatures higher into the 70s, but short of the lower 80s that are average for this time of year.
An area of high pressure will try to push some lower dew points our way by Monday. That drier air might make it feel like we’re closer to April than to June, but the pattern won’t last long.
The flow of wind ought to return to a southeasterly or southwesterly origin by Tuesday or Wednesday, so humidity and rain chances may not be far behind next week.
If you’ve got plans to head for the coast or the mountains this weekend, you’ll still be dealing with the same overall pattern: cooler-than-usual air and rain chances gradually tapering between Saturday and Sunday. Be ready for windy and rough conditions at the nearby beaches, too.
Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.