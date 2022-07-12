Hot and humid, but big heat stays away

The summer weather doldrums are starting to settle in.

The next several days will not bring any dramatic change to the day-to-day weather. Overall, it stays moderately humid with afternoon temperatures in the 80s to around 90 and nights around 70.

Each day brings a chance of a shower or thunderstorm, but there are a few days when that chance is better than others. Over the next seven days, Wednesday, Thursday, and Monday seem to bring the best chances, but none of those are guaranteed.

This is the time of year when very small changes in humidity, temperature, and wind direction through the depth of the atmosphere can make the difference between getting a drenching thunderstorm or nothing at all, and the atmosphere appears ready to lock into that pattern well into next week. One side benefit is that it will keep the worst of the summer heat far west of Virginia.

Texas gives a good example. San Antonio, no stranger to summer heat, has been hot even by its own standard. Normal high this time of year is in the middle 90s, but they reached 107 on Monday and have been at least 100 degrees every day in July. This year is already in 6th place for the number of days over 100, and the persistent weather pattern suggests that hot air will only surge northward across the plains. Temperatures will be up around 100 as far north as the Dakotas this weekend.

All signs point to that level of heat remaining safely to our west for at least another week. But here at home, the persistent pattern also means confidence about “if it is going to rain today” is lower than average more than a couple of days ahead of time.

***

Looking beyond the atmosphere, NASA released the first images from the new James Webb Space Telescope on Tuesday. The telescope, which had been in development since 2002, sits about one million miles from Earth and can look more deeply into the universe than its older cousin, the Hubble Space Telescope.

Launched last Christmas Day, Webb can peer more deeply into the cosmos than Hubble, as Webb is better designed to detect infrared light. Hubble detects images using mostly visible and ultraviolet light.

Because the wavelengths from infrared energy are longer, they penetrate interstellar dust, allowing us to see much farther away from our own solar system.

