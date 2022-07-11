Hotter and more humid Tuesday

Sean Sublette Follow Sean Sublette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The break in high humidity fades quickly on Tuesday as southwest breezes bring it back, escorted by afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s.

Despite the surge heat and humidity, cooling showers and thunderstorms that develop near the Blue Ridge on Tuesday afternoon are expected to fade before reaching metro Richmond. A few may hold together as they push east, but if so, they would not get to Richmond until well into the evening.

Better chances for rain come with showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday, which will also keep temperatures from reaching Tuesday's levels. Over the next week or so, we will have the occasional hotter day, but all data suggests the core of the nation’s heat stays in the West. No sign of anything near 100 in Virginia any time soon.

Climate checks

How cool was Sunday?

Sunday’s high was 73 degrees. That tied the record for the lowest high temperature for the date, set more than 100 years ago, in 1908. Daily temperature records in Richmond go back to 1897, and since then there have been 41 July days cooler than last Sunday. The last one was in 2016 — 71 degrees on July 3.

The lowest high temperature for any July day in Richmond was 65 degrees on July 21, 1939. Not surprisingly, about a half an inch of rain fell that day. But even on rainy days, it is difficult to have a high temperature in July below 70 degrees. It has only happened six times, the last time on July 3, 1962.

Sunday was also the first time since May 9 that daily average temperature was at least 10 degrees below normal. During that same time, Richmond has had seven days at least 10 degrees above normal.

**

The nationwide temperature and precipitation analysis for June was released from NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information on Monday, indicating that last month was the 15th hottest June on record. Every state in the Lower 48 was either close to average or hotter than average last month.

It was also dry. In the 128 years of records, last month was the 12th driest June on record. Every state east of the Rockies was either near normal or drier than normal. There were some exceptions in the west, as it was much wetter than normal in the Pacific Northwest and across Arizona and New Mexico.

Even so, both Arizona and New Mexico have very dry climates, so what qualifies as wet there is far drier than a moderately dry June in Virginia. For example, the statewide average rain in Arizona last month was 0.70 inches. In Virginia, it was 3.26 inches, which was our 36th driest June on record.

June was hotter than normal Virginia. The statewide average of 72.2 degrees was a long way from a record, but it is the 10th consecutive June hotter than the 20th century average of 70.9 degrees.