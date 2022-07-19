Hottest weekend of the summer is coming to Richmond area

Sean Sublette Follow Sean Sublette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Big heat has made headlines from England to Oklahoma, and Virginia is about to get its turn. We’ve had heat waves before, but slowly and methodically, they are trending longer and hotter as the background climate continues to warm.

In this case, a small bubble of hot air will migrate toward Virginia from the Plains, setting the stage for the coming heat wave.

Wednesday will surge into the upper 90s, and this coming weekend promises to be the hottest one of the summer. Both Saturday and Sunday will be around 100 degrees, and there are suggestions in the data that Richmond could be as much as 102-104 on Sunday.

That’s the air temperature, not the heat index. During the hottest part of the afternoons, there will be a slight easing of the humidity. Even so, the heat index will be 102-108 during some of the hottest and most humid afternoons from Wednesday through Monday.

***

Those who follow the weather know that the data in Richmond’s weather records are collected from Richmond International Airport. After all, weather is critical for aviation. The old joke that “no one lives at the airport” persists, although people in Sandston and Seven Pines may have something to say about that statement.

Nonetheless, there is plenty of evidence to show how some neighborhoods in and around Richmond are hotter than the official observations. Some will also be cooler.

Temperatures across the city can routinely vary as much as 15 degrees on summer days with no breeze. The underlying surface conditions make a huge difference. Areas dominated by pavement and concrete, like Jackson Ward, Manchester and Scott’s Addition, are typically the hottest.

Conversely, neighborhoods with more trees and natural ground cover, like Stratford Hills, Westover Hills and Windsor Farms, are cooler.

This is more than just being in direct sunlight versus the shade. Pavement and asphalt heat up more rapidly during the day and send that heat back into the air well into the night.

Trees and grasses absorb more heat energy and use that energy for photosynthesis, so there is less heat being transferred back to the air.

As an example, place your hand on the outside of a brick building an hour or so after the sun sets, and you can feel the heat radiating from the bricks.

Not coincidentally, there are large variations in socio-economic status between these hotter and cooler locations across the city, which compound the health risks from extreme heat in these hottest neighborhoods. Evidence indicates that this is a legacy of redlining neighborhoods during the early to middle 20th century.

Social isolation in many of these hotter neighborhoods also contributes to fatalities during heat waves, so check on people in your neighborhood who may be especially at risk.

***

The level of heat expected this weekend can easily be dangerous unless the body is prepared for it — or can get out of its way. Heat may not be as visually stunning as hurricanes or tornadoes, but over the past three decades, it has consistently caused more fatalities than any other weather hazard, including cold.

Heat cramps can develop first, when muscles cramp and spasm. In time, that can progress into heat exhaustion, when loss of salt and water in the body make it increasingly difficult for the body to cool itself.

If nothing is done to alleviate the problem, heat stroke follows. The core body temperature can climb to 104 degrees, damaging the brain and other vital organs. Remember the signs of heat stroke: rapid breathing and pulse, headache, nausea, dizziness, confusion and/or seizures. Get medical attention as soon as possible.

As a first step, find a way to get cool water on the skin. A cool water mist applied to the skin promotes evaporation, helping bring down the core body temperature. Ice packs to the neck, back and armpits are also good ways to start.

***

Record highs will be within reach this weekend, but early indications suggest we will fall short. Saturday’s record high is 103 (1952), and Sunday’s is 105 (2010).

Richmond’s all-time record high is 107 (1918), but the highest temperature in the past 100 years is 105 (1977, 2010). The all-time record is probably out of reach this time, but 105 is not entirely off the table yet.

While the worst of the heat will come on Sunday, most of next week will continue to be hotter than normal, with highs in the 90s for the entire week. This means there is a legitimate chance Richmond will have two consecutive weeks in the 90s to close out the month of July.