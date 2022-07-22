Hottest weekend of the year begins

All remains on track for Richmond to have its hottest weekend of the year.

A quick line of thunderstorms on Thursday and a period of thick high clouds on Friday helped to keep the temperature from escaping the 90s either of those afternoons.

But the atmosphere will be a hint warmer both days this weekend, so high temperatures in the upper 90s will be a conservative estimate for both days.

Small changes in wind direction and cloud cover will make the difference between holding in the 90s this weekend and edging — or exceeding — the 100-degree threshold.

Ground conditions also matter. Thursday’s thunderstorms notwithstanding, July has been dry, allowing the soils to dry out. When soils are moist, the energy from the sun works to evaporate the water from soil, rather than heat the soil. As a result, moist soils do not heat up as much, so the air temperature does not climb as much either.

Land use also matters. Concrete and asphalt heat up far more than grassy or wooded areas. As a result, the temperature can vary 15 degrees across the city, depending on how the land has been developed.

Neither Saturday nor Sunday will be breezy, but a light breeze will occasionally develop during the afternoon. On Saturday, the wind will be more from the west. On Sunday, it will be more from the southwest. Both of these winds are warming winds for metro Richmond.

Often, our hottest days will come with a west wind. If hot air pools across the Tennessee and Ohio valleys a day or so ahead of time, a west wind will drive that air down the east side of the Appalachians and into central Virginia, heating it up even further.

***

Don’t count on a cooling shower or thunderstorm either day this weekend. Part of the reason for the surge in heat is that the temperature several thousand feet overhead will also be higher than the past couple of days. Hotter air aloft suppresses shower and thunderstorm development.

This does not look to go on for a very long time. Monday will also bring a temperature in the upper 90s, but a weak cool front will drift toward Virginia late in the day, bringing back the chance of showers and thunderstorms, but only slightly.

That front stalls in Virginia on Tuesday and dissipates on Wednesday, but it should be a focus for additional showers and thunderstorms on both of those days.

It certainly will not be cool, but highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will hold closer to 90, or perhaps even in stay the 80s if the showers and thunderstorms can get going before the hottest part the afternoons.

But for this weekend, plan on afternoon temperatures around 100. Humidity will be typically high for July, but not as stifling as it could be for this time of year. Nonetheless, that will push the heat index up to around 105 during the hottest part of the day.