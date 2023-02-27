Sean Sublette Meteorologist Follow Sean Sublette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The last day of February will place an exclamation mark on the month, as afternoon temperatures approach 70 degrees for the ninth time. This month, Richmond will have its third-largest number of February days that reached at least 70 degrees.

In Richmond’s climate records, there have been four occasions with at least seven 70-degree days in February. Three of those have come in the past seven years.

Virginia is not alone. Going back to the first of the year, the core of the warmth nationally has been from the Midwest to the Middle Atlantic, where the temperature since Jan. 1 is averaging 8 to 10 degrees above normal.

Conversely, there are areas west of the Plains that have been colder than normal since then. California immediately comes to mind after the recent images of snow dramatically farther south than normal.

Ordinarily, when the eastern half of the country is warmer than normal, the western half is cooler than normal. That temperature pattern is directly tied to the wavy nature of the jet stream. But the area and magnitude of the warmth east of the Plains is much larger than the corresponding cool areas in the West, and this difference in area and magnitude is a signal of the overall warming climate.

Specifically in Richmond, we are poised to have our warmest combined January and February on record. Through Sunday, the average temperature since Jan. 1 is 47.3 degrees, the warmest on record. With afternoon temperatures expected near 70 degrees on Tuesday, we have a good shot at holding on to that spot as the month comes to an end.

Not surprisingly, pollen has been flying earlier than normal, with maple, juniper and elm tree pollen all especially high right now. In the shorter term, pollen will peak Wednesday this week before being washed out of the air with some more consistent rain this Friday.

Warmer nights are also a big part of the early surge of pollen. The average low temperature since the first of the year is the second-highest on record in Richmond. Only 1932 had warmer nights for the first two months of the year.

But there is growing evidence for payback in March.

Most data points to a period of substantially below normal temperatures after the first week of March, suggesting at least one or more freezes ahead. At no time in Richmond’s weather records have we had a March without a freeze. In 2020, we had only two March nights below 32 degrees but, over the past 30 years, we have averaged eight such nights.

Worse for agriculture, the odds favor at least one hard freeze next month — when the temperature drops below 28 degrees. Over the past 30 years, Richmond has averaged four nights during March with a hard freeze.

While time is running out for a substantial snowfall, we have been known to squeak out accumulation after the first of March. In 2018, right after the fifth-warmest February on record, Richmond had two small 2-inch snowfalls, on March 12 and 21.

And yes, it has snowed in April. The most recent time was when we received an inch of snow on April 7, 2007.

The cold is not done with Virginia yet.

