Humidity creeps back, but not the heat

Humidity will begin to creep up on Friday as the cooler northeast winds from the last several days give way and turn from the southwest. The humidity increase will be small at first, but climb a bit more as the weekend progresses.

Friday is still a nice day across metro Richmond. Sunshine will give way to more clouds, but any showers are expected to wait until well after dark. Afternoon temperatures will be close to typical levels, in the middle 80s.

That next batch of showers will come in a few waves between late Friday night and the first half of Saturday. Even once the showers have ended on Saturday, the wind will again turn from the east, keeping the sky cloudy and afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

Sunday will be a bit sunnier and warmer, but still not hot. The afternoon returns to the 80s before another disturbance approaches on Sunday evening. This one brings a few more waves of showers Sunday night and Monday, with a better chance of a more consistent rain before a drier and warmer period returns for the latter half of next week. By Thursday afternoon, temperatures will be getting close to the 90-degree threshold, a mark we have not seen since Aug. 10.

This switch to relatively cooler weather has been dramatic. After 25 consecutive days with a low temperature of at least 70 degrees, we have dropped into the 60s in each of the seven nights that have followed. Since the shift took place, Richmond has had 8 consecutive days with an average temperature below normal — longest such stretch so far this year.

Tropics update

Hurricane season remains in slow gear, as there have been no named storms since the very short-lived Colin in early July. This is a big change of pace from the past couple of decades, as the last time there were no tropical storms between July 3 and Aug.16 was 1999.

But 1999 produced eight hurricanes. The first one that year, Bret, did not form until the evening of August 20 in the southern Gulf of Mexico. That was also the year that brought Dennis and Floyd to Virginia.

Despite the relative tranquility, there are signals that the Atlantic will be waking up from its slumber in the next couple of weeks.

There are no obvious signs of a particular storm or of a threat to the United States, but the wind forecast across the Atlantic Ocean is expected to be more conducive for tropical development in the next week or two.

A sudden and dramatic uptick is not expected, but there will probably be at least one storm taking shape somewhere in the Atlantic before the end of the month.

