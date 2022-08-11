Humidity drops in Richmond with no sign of big heat returning

Everything remains on track for a nice late-summer weekend in metro Richmond.

The drop in humidity begins Friday after a few scattered nuisance showers pass through during the late morning, then the afternoon turns sunny with a healthy north breeze. Afternoon temperatures will hover around 80 degrees, and with the humidity dropping beneath a clear sky, temperatures will fall quickly through the 70s once the sun sets.

Aside from a few fair weather clouds bubbling up during the afternoon, Saturday looks generally sunny with a nice breeze and afternoon temperatures holding in the lower 80s. The humidity stays low, making for another great evening to be outside.

Daybreak temperatures on Sunday morning will squeak into the upper 50s in Richmond, with some middle 50s likely in areas farther away from the city and immediate suburban areas.

Some modest changes follow on Sunday, but overall, it will be another good day to be outside. More clouds move in and there will be less of a breeze, but humidity stays low and temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s during the afternoon. A tiny disturbance will approach from the northwest later in the afternoon, but any showers from it will likely hold a few dozen miles to the west of Richmond.

All in all, good weather if you are heading to the NASCAR race on Sunday.

And there is no sign of serious heat coming back. The shift in the weather pattern this weekend signals more consistent winds from the west and northwest, keeping the high heat and humidity away from Virginia for at least a week.

For perspective on what we've been through, the average temperature for the last 3 weeks (July 21 to August 10) in Richmond has been 83 degrees. Comparing that to the same 3 weeks on the calendar in previous years puts this year tied with 2006 for third hottest on record. These same three weeks were hotter in 1987 and 2011, with 2011 far ahead of the pack with an average temperature of 84.6 degrees.

A slow-moving system will dive southeastward along the jet stream winds early next week, then stall and spin a few hundred miles north of Richmond. This will keep temperatures below normal before it pulls away and more typical August temperatures return for the weekend of August 20.